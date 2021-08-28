Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Candyman’ Box Office Dominates With $1.7 Million Start Thursday – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday AM Update: Refresh for more analysis and chart In the wake of a CinemaCon which rallied hopes that exhibition would indeed rise from the ashes of a pandemic and an industry intoxicated by streaming comes Universal/MGM/Monkeypaw’s reboot of 1990s horror IP Candyman which is bound for a $20.7M weekend opening. Not only does the debut indicate the continued appetite for moviegoing among the 18-34 bunch, which turned out at 71% here, but it’s a solid opening for a horror movie during late August, which isn’t exactly a primetime for the box office. Candyman is on a theatrical window. The movie grossed $9.1M at 3,569 locations on Friday, which includes those $1.9M Thursday previews.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nia Dacosta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemacon#Universal Mgm Monkeypaw#Marvel#Rotten Tomatoes#Comscore Screen Engine#Hbo#Latino#Asian#Market Insights#Enttelligence#Paw Patrol#Un Rescate De Huevitos#Jungle Cruise#Disney Premier#Paramount#Regal Theaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Candyman Hooks $22.3M Box Office Win with Weekend Debut

Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele's Candyman exceeded expectations with an impressive $22.3 million box office debut. The amount was more than enough to take the supernatural slasher movie straight to number one, sending Free Guy down to number two. Peele wrote the script for Candyman while DaCosta handled directing duties, and both have been praised for their work. Peele sought to pay tribute to Clive Barker's source material and redefine the role of African Americans in horror movies.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Candyman' to Slash Box Office Competition

After numerous COVID-related delays, the R-rated slasher film, based on the urban legend of a killer who is summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror, opens Friday in more than 3,400 North American theaters. It’s poised to collect roughly $15 million in ticket sales, which would be a relatively promising start given the currently compromised state of moviegoing. As the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, studies have indicated people have been more hesitant to visit their local multiplex.
Moviescelebritypage.com

'Candyman' Sequel Scores High At The Box Office

Jordan Peele's recreation of the classic Candyman is earning sweet earnings at the box office since the film's release on Thursday. Lead actor, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is catching up with our own Rachel Smith. Universal, MGM, and Monkeypaw's reimagination of the classic horror movie Candyman posted a theatre earning of...
Moviesmynews13.com

'Candyman' frightens way to top of box office

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Universal's horror flick "Candyman" topped the North American box office, scaring up $22.37 million in its opening weekend, according to Comscore. The much-anticipated supernatural slasher film, directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele, is a sequel to the 1992 film of the same name.
MoviesComicBook

Candyman Has Strong Opening Night Box Office

More than a year after it was originally slated to hit theaters, Nia DaCosta's Candyman has finally been unleashed on audiences, with its Thursday night previews taking in $1.9 million, per Deadline. These numbers are surely promising, not only due to it being an R-rated horror movie landing in theaters in late August, but also due to the ways in which the pandemic has crippled movie theaters, with the delta variant of the coronavirus having an impact on moviegoers. These preview numbers put it on a path to take in a weekend total somewhere in the mid-teens.
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: Just how big will ‘Candyman’ be this weekend?

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of August 27 – August 29. Things are looking good for fans of horror slashers, as “Candyman” (dir. Nia DaCosta) from Universal Pictures tops our racetrack odds ahead of its Friday theatrical debut. It serves as the follow-up to the original 1992 horror film of the same name, with Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) starring as an adult version of the child who was kidnapped decades earlier by the titular villain, played once again by Tony...
MoviesFOXBusiness

'Candyman' remake tops the North American box office

"Candyman" hooked the top spot at the North American box office. The Universal Pictures film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II impressively pulled in more than $22.3 million through a quiet weekend despite concerns over the delta variant. The R-rated horror movie, co-written by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, delves into an urban legend that believes if someone repeats "Candyman" five times in front of a mirror, that person would summon the hook-handed killer.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

‘Candyman’ Becomes First #1 Film at Box Office Directed by a Black Woman

After several weeks of dire box office results, last weekend resulted a little bit of good news for movie theaters. A film actually exceeded financial expectations for a change, with Candyman becoming the #1 film in the United States with an estimated $22.3 million in ticket sales. Those are solid numbers for an R-rated horror film released in August, particularly in the age of Covid. (The film was anticipated to earn around $15 million.) Its sales were likely boosted by some very effective trailers, good reviews, the Candyman franchise name, and the fact that popular horror filmmaker Jordan Peele was involved as writer and producer.
MoviesCollider

'Candyman' Pulls $22.4 Mllion For Impressively Scary Box Office Weekend

Nia DaCosta's Candyman keeps winning big at the box office race, despite fears of the delta variant scaring away moviegoers. After opening up strong last Friday, Candyman held the first position of the whole weekend with $22.4 million, an impressive mark for a movie that cost only $25 million to produce.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Candyman Knocks Free Guy Off The Top Of The Box Office

Several big budget blockbusters have flopped at the box office this year as the industry continues to struggle with the effects of the pandemic, but you can always rely on horror to do solid business. Even with the threat of COVID-19 still looming in the background, audiences have consistently leaned into scary content, with Candyman the latest to find success.
MoviesPosted by
defpen

Nia DaCosta Makes History As ‘Candyman’ Exceeds Box Office Projections

Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele and company were expected to earn $15 million at the box office with their latest project, Candyman. Instead, the talented crew exceeded all opening weekend expectations en route to a $22.3 million domestic performance. Overseas, Candyman picked up another $5.23 million at the box office for an overall total of 27.53 million.
MoviesNBC Connecticut

Nia DaCosta Is 1st Black Female Director to Debut at No. 1 at the Domestic Box Office

“Candyman” hooked the top spot at the North American box office. The Universal Pictures film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II impressively pulled in more than $22.3 million through a quiet weekend despite concerns over the delta variant. The R-rated horror movie, co-written by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, delves into an urban legend that believes if someone repeats “Candyman” five times in front of a mirror, that person would summon the hook-handed killer.
MoviesPosted by
Axios

Shang-Chi expected to crush Labor Day box office record

Disney's new Marvel hit "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is expected to break records at the box office this weekend, giving the theater industry a glimmer of hope heading into the fall. Why it matters: A few recent box office hits like "Candyman" and Disney's "Free Guy"...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’: First Asian American Marvel Superhero Movie Resurrecting Box Office & Breaking Labor Day Records With $75M-$85M

Saturday AM: Disney is proving they can open a Marvel movie anywhere on the calendar, even during a pandemic, as Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings posted the third-best opening day during the pandemic with $29.6M (just behind F9‘s $29.9M), with what will feasibly be the biggest Labor Day opening weekend of all-time with $75M-$85M+ over four-days. On a three-day measure, Shang-Chi is estimated to bring in $67.8M, which is the third-best debut during Covid times after Black Widow‘s $80.3M and F9‘s $70M. As star Simu Liu aptly said about the prospects about Shang-Chi at the box office in refuting Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s remarks...
Moviescharlottestar.com

Here's Candyman 2021 Free Streaming In Australia And New Zealand At Home?

Here's Where You Can Watch Candyman For Free On Streaming. Is 'Candyman 2021' on HBO Max, Netflix or Prime video? How to Watch the Horror Sequel? Candyman' Streaming Free: How To Watch Candyman 2021 Free Streaming At Home For Free In Australia And New Zealand?. Initially, the film was scheduled...
Moviesncatregister.com

The Revamp of a Classic: Candyman

Candyman premiered in theaters on Aug. 27 and is rated R. Candyman (2021) is a sequel to the horror film, Candyman (1992). Many people had high expectations with the new Candyman film directed and written by Nia DaCosta. Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld co-wrote the film as well. From the looks of it, Candyman met those high expectations of the audience.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Film caps 9-3-21

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB. “Candyman” (R) A “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film “Candyman” that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. With Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Vanessa Williams. Written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. Directed by Nia DaCosta. (1:31) Capitol 16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy