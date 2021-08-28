‘Candyman’ Box Office Dominates With $1.7 Million Start Thursday – Talesbuzz

Saturday AM Update: Refresh for more analysis and chart In the wake of a CinemaCon which rallied hopes that exhibition would indeed rise from the ashes of a pandemic and an industry intoxicated by streaming comes Universal/MGM/Monkeypaw’s reboot of 1990s horror IP Candyman which is bound for a $20.7M weekend opening. Not only does the debut indicate the continued appetite for moviegoing among the 18-34 bunch, which turned out at 71% here, but it’s a solid opening for a horror movie during late August, which isn’t exactly a primetime for the box office. Candyman is on a theatrical window. The movie grossed $9.1M at 3,569 locations on Friday, which includes those $1.9M Thursday previews.