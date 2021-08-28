Jack Dorsey Plans to Build A Decentralized Exchange For Bitcoin

Let's take a look back at this crypto week. Bitcoin was testing USD 50K once again, and an unusually large number of bitcoin calls to puts across options exchanges hinted at increased bullishness on BTC, while Twitter started beta testing a Bitcoin Lightning Network tipping service. Coinbase vowed to win back the “trust” of the customers it spooked with a blunder that saw it send “roughly 125,000” people “erroneous notifications” about changes to the security settings, and FTX.US agreed to acquire Ledger Holdings Inc., after which FTT hit a new ATH. Japanese giants Rakuten, Line and Coincheck preparing new projects in the NFT and blockchain spaces, while the original Doge meme NFT is now being sold in fractions. As all that was developing, Cream Finance suffered a USD 25m-heavy exploit.