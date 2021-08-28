Zion Health Review
Happy Saturday, beautiful creatures! Today I’m sharing my Zion Health review with you. Zion Health is an indie clay-based body care brand out of San Francisco. They are 100% cruelty-free and primarily vegan. And guess what? They’re Leaping Bunny Certified too! You know this is my Gold Standard for cruelty-free. The few exceptions they have are some keratin hair masks and some lip balms. I’m excited to share Zion Health with you because they make high-quality body care products at an affordable price. I’ve been using their products for around six weeks, testing them out.phyrra.net
