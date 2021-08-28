Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Zion Health Review

phyrra.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Saturday, beautiful creatures! Today I’m sharing my Zion Health review with you. Zion Health is an indie clay-based body care brand out of San Francisco. They are 100% cruelty-free and primarily vegan. And guess what? They’re Leaping Bunny Certified too! You know this is my Gold Standard for cruelty-free. The few exceptions they have are some keratin hair masks and some lip balms. I’m excited to share Zion Health with you because they make high-quality body care products at an affordable price. I’ve been using their products for around six weeks, testing them out.

phyrra.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Care#Hair Colour#Natural Hair#Hair Conditioner#Gold Standard#Adama Minerals#Iherb#Black Cherry#Vitamin C#Zion Health Scalp#The Scalp Scrub#Mangosteen Powder#Himalayan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
HealthSouth Whidbey Herald

PureHealth Research Liver Health Formula Reviews: Do Not Buy Yet

The liver is the second largest organ in the body after the skin. It is a very vital organ in the body. It weighs 3 pounds and is the size of a football. It is located in the upper right abdomen under the ribs and below the diaphragm. The liver plays a huge role in the digestive process. It also carries out 500 different functions in the body. All the blood leaving the intestine and stomach passes through the liver. The liver detoxifies the blood before going to other parts of the body.
Hair Carewhidbeynewstimes.com

Revival Pills Reviews – Supplement for Hair Health Support?

As common as hair loss and breakage problems are among people across the globe, it can be very pesky when your hair litters everywhere in the home and/or blocks the drain. It may also be very disgraceful when it exacerbates your appearance. Everyone with a hair loss problem wants a...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read on to find out what healthy food you absolutely must cook before eating.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’ Winter Everett Half Her Size, Shows Off Hottie Body

The Family Chantel can be all about dysfunction. A 90 Day Fiance spinoff, it features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Yet, there are a handful of other characters that make the TLC series work, one of them being Chantel’s sister, Winter. The show is coming back for its third season and so is Winter. Along with her, she is bringing a banging new body that she is proud to show off!
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy