These three could also be siblings! Since the separation from rapper Kanye West (43), Kim Kardashian (40) seems to focus even more on her family. She regularly gives her fans insights into her private life: Recently, the model spent a day with his brother Robert (34) and his daughter Dream (4). The children also seemed to enjoy themselves magnificently: Kim shared a few sugar-sweet snapshots of the kids – and the similarity of the three was hard to miss!