Hampton receives $20K in tourism grants to promote new aquatics center, Civil War history trail

Hampton’s visitors’ bureau and its history museum have been awarded a combined $20,000 in state tourism grants to promote the coming aquatics center and the Civil War Trail, city officials said this week.

The funding comes from the Virginia Tourism Corporation and its recovery marketing leverage grant program, which assists local and regional tourism organizations with attracting visitors and building interest locally.

The Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau received $10,000 toward introducing the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex. The $29.5 million center is poised to open by next summer and city officials hope it will be a major economic driver.

The other $10,000 goes to the Hampton History Museum Association for development of the Coastal Virginia’s Civil War Trails. In Hampton, there some notable Civil War sites, including the Road to Freedom Trail sharing the African American experience. It has stops at Fort Monroe, Big Bethel Park and Elmerton Cemetery — the resting place of Mary Peake, who started a school for formerly enslaved children, under what became the Emancipation Oak at Hampton University.

Hospitality and tourism industries were among the hardest impacted by the pandemic, and experienced decreased revenue, job loss and temporary closure, state officials said in the release. More than $860,000 in matching grant funds were awarded to 64 local tourism initiatives through this program which are critically needed to revive tourism into communities.

State tourism offers these grant funds as the first step to reentry into the marketplace and to spur economic activity and future travel across Virginia, a city release said.

