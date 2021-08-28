Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is Washington tight end Sammis Reyes safely on the roster heading into the preseason finale?

By Bryan Manning
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Washington Football Team signed tight end Sammis Reyes in the spring, fans were drooling at Reyes’ athleticism, believing the team had found the next Antonio Gates or Tony Gonzalez. Well, while Reyes did have an unbelievable workout, he was likely still a long shot heading into training camp....

washingtonfootballwire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Seals Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Zach Ertz, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has cleared COVID-19 protocol after testing positive on August 21. (Michael Gehlken) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy confirmed that they are not interested in free-agent QB Cam Newton: “I think he has a ton of football left. But we’re very excited about the group that we have.” (Andrew Siciliano)
NFLRichmond.com

Sammis Reyes, Jaret Patterson make Washington roster; Jimmy Moreland and Antonio Gandy-Golden released on cut day

ASHBURN — Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera continued a trend of sweeping organizational change on Tuesday, choosing a 53-man roster heavy on youth and new faces. One surprise cut was cornerback Jimmy Moreland, a JMU alumnus who became a fan favorite in 2019 with his big plays at training camp and in the preseason. The team also cut receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty). Rivera said it “was tough to let him go,” but noted Washington’s improved depth at the position.
NFL247Sports

Ron Rivera comments on Cam Newton after Patriots cut former MVP

Ron Rivera is very familiar with Cam Newton, dating back to their days together at Carolina. But the Washington Football Team coach was not really phased after the news came out that Newton was cut by the New England Patriots. "It did pop up on our radar, but just so...
NFLNBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Draft status doesn't guarantee a roster spot

Back in April, Ron Rivera completed his second draft as head football boss of the Washington Football Team. It's entirely premature to declare those results a success - or not - but for Rivera, this training camp marks a reasonable time frame to grade his first draft class from 2020.
NFLUSA Today

Rivera says final preseason game impacted six positions for final roster

This preseason was a weird one because the final preseason game was also the third game. In past years, the third preseason game was always the dress rehearsal for all 32 NFL teams before they rested their starters in the final preseason contest. In 2021, some teams still viewed the...
NFLHogs Haven

Ron Rivera Presser: Our confidence is high in Curtis Samuel, but if he isn't 100% we won't play him

Ron Rivera opened his post-practice presser talking about WR Curtis Samuel who has been dealing with a groin injury for what seems like his entire time in Washington. Samuel will work back into practice with the team on Monday as the team works in pads. Rivera’s level of optimism is very high that Samuel will be ready for Week 1. He doesn’t feel that Samuel needs extra work with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, and he already knows the offense that OC Scott Turner runs.
NFLwashingtonfootball.com

WFT Daily: Washington Mulls Over Its Final Roster Decisions

The regular season is almost here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening. Ron Rivera has a lot on his mind right now. He...
NFLNBC Washington

Ron Rivera Expects Curtis Samuel to Return to Practice Monday Ahead of Week 1

An uplifting Curtis Samuel update courtesy of Ron Rivera originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Curtis Samuel was removed from the PUP list on Aug. 15, and on that morning, he went through individual drills with his fellow receivers before being held out of full, 11-on-11 action. Since then, though, he hasn't repeated that relatively basic workload, as he attempts to come back from a groin injury that dates back to OTAs.
NFLHouston Chronicle

With Washington's 2021 roster set, one thing is clear: It's Ron Rivera's team now

In the 20 months since his hiring, Coach Ron Rivera and his staff have overhauled the football operations of the Washington Football Team. They've turned over many players, coaches, executives and support staff, and earlier this week, as they whittled the roster to an initial 53, Washington looked as far away as ever from the era defined by former team president Bruce Allen.
NFLNBC Sports

An uplifting Curtis Samuel update courtesy of Ron Rivera

Curtis Samuel was removed from the PUP list on Aug. 15, and on that morning, he went through individual drills with his fellow receivers before being held out of full, 11-on-11 action. Since then, though, he hasn't repeated that relatively basic workload as he attempts to come back from a groin injury that dates back to OTAs.
NFLwashingtonfootball.com

Why Fitz? A Deep Dive Into Ron Rivera's Offseason Strategy

The gesture, to Ryan Fitzpatrick, meant everything. Last March, having just agreed to a one-year, $10 million free-agent deal with Washington, the NFL's most portable passer was in the midst of a hauntingly familiar drill: Coordinating travel arrangements with a team operations official that would get him from Tampa, where he maintains an offseason residence, to his new NFL habitat. He was curious about flight options, boarding groups and other nuances important to seasoned travelers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy