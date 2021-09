One awesome cosplay has celebrated Dawn's return to the Pokemon anime by bringing the fan favorite companion to life! One of the best aspects of the Pokemon Journeys series is seeing Ash Ketchum and Goh interacting with every region of the franchise introduced so far, and this means they have come face to face with a number of familiar friends and rivals from Ash's past. One of the most recent major returns was of Ash's companion from the Diamond and Pearl era, Dawn, who came back to the anime for a special two part arc involving some legendary Pokemon.