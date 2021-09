Gilbert completed four innings against Kansas City on Friday, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision. Seattle staked Gilbert to a 5-1 lead after two innings, but he allowed the margin to be erased by serving up a grand slam to Salvador Perez in the fourth frame. The right-hander didn't return for the fifth, as he had already thrown 91 pitches. After a midseason run of moderate success, Gilbert has struggled immensely of late, giving up 19 earned runs across 12.2 innings over his past three starts. His control hasn't been the issue -- he has posted a 13:2 K:BB during the rough stretch -- but he has allowed five long balls in the three starts after surrendering only eight through his first 73.1 innings. Gilbert will look to turn things around in his next start, which is tentatively slated to come at home against Houston on Wednesday.