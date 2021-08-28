Cancel
U.S. Politics

At The Kabul Airport, Evacuation Flights Forge Ahead Even As Another Attack Is Feared

By Scott Simon, Dave Mistich
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With President Biden remaining committed to pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, time is running out for emergency evacuation missions. But for now — even amid credible threats to the Kabul airport following Thursday's deadly attack — there's a constant stream of U.S. aircraft carrying out the evacuations of Americans and Afghans leaving the country following the Taliban's takeover, an air traffic controller there tells NPR.

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

