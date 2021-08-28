Elizabeth Holmes Plans To Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Of Abuse At Theranos Fraud Trial

Ahead of jury selection in the federal case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, unsealed court documents show the disgraced Silicon Valley executive might focus her defense on her ex-boyfriend and fellow exec Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. Documents show that Holmes categorizes their relationship as "abusive" and her defense team will likely argue in court that his control over her led to her criminal behavior, which included allegedly defrauding and lying to investors and patients about the Theranos blood test devices. Holmes is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and 10 counts of wire fraud. Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Belkin joins Closing Bell to discuss Holmes' possible defense strategy, and how it might play out in court.