Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Nebraska Task Force 1 Activated for Deployment to Louisiana

kfornow.com
 7 days ago

(KFOR News Lincoln NE August 28, 2021) Nebraska Task Force 1, the urban search and rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue has been activated for deployment to Alexandria, Louisiana in anticipation of Hurricane Ida. The team departed Lincoln Friday evening and includes 40 firefighters from LFR, the Omaha Fire Department, and civilian members including dog handlers and structural engineers. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph when it slams ashore late Sunday. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city’s levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system. But since the storm quickly escalated in intensity, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it wasn’t possible to order a mandatory evacuation of the entire city.

www.kfornow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Alexandria, NE
State
Louisiana State
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Alexandria, LA
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Search And Rescue#Extreme Weather#Nebraska Task Force 1#Kfor News#Lincoln Fire And Rescue#Lfr#The Omaha Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy