Razer has been at the forefront of laptop design with its sleek Blade machines for years now. The Razer Blade 14 is the company's first 14-inch laptop and the first Blade to sport an AMD processor. Using a Ryzen CPU should come as no surprise these days, but rather it was long overdue. This Blade locks and loads the Ryzen 9 5900HX, which is one of the best laptop processors around.