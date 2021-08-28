Marine Commander Fired For Blasting ‘Inept’ Military Leadership

Enlisting in the U.S. Military comes with sacrifices from Day 1. Upon arriving at the specified base for Boot Camp or Basic Training, then enlistee recognizes that they belong to the Military and no longer have many of the basic rights afforded to civilians. Over the next eight to twelve weeks, depending on the branch, this fact is drilled into the recruits through a variety of methods. At the end of the program and upon graduation, the newest members of the U.S. Military have had discipline instilled in them to the point that they are ready to follow their command.