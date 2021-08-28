Cancel
Military

Marine Commander Fired For Blasting ‘Inept’ Military Leadership

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sitting Marine battalion commander was fired Friday after he slammed the “ineptitude” of U.S. military leadership over the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said in a video posted on YouTube after the deadly suicide attack Thursday that he was willing to risk his career and his pension — only three years from retirement — to “demand accountability” from top military brass, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

MilitaryVoice of America

Widow of US Soldier Slain in Afghanistan Speaks Out

Army Specialist Christopher Horton was a sniper who was killed in ambush in eastern Afghanistan on September 9, 2011. He was 26 years old. His widow, Jane Horton, is an advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind, known as Gold Star families. She's also worked as a senior adviser to the Afghan ambassador and the U.S. secretary of defense. She took VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb inside her own visits to Afghanistan, her husband's legacy of service and sacrifice and what the drawdown means to her.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

Say Hello to 'Dark Eagle,' the Army’s New Hypersonic Weapon

The U.S. Army's new hypersonic weapon system is officially named "Dark Eagle." Dark Eagle is the land-based counterpart of a weapon set to deploy on Navy destroyers and submarines. The weapon's 1,700-mile range will allow it to strike deep into China from a number of nearby countries. The U.S. Army...
Fort Hood, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Soldiers arrested in sting decorated combat veterans

Two Fort Hood soldiers — both of them decorated combat veterans — were among the suspects arrested in an online sex sting operation in Belton, Army and law enforcement officials confirmed this week. The two soldiers — Sgt. 1st Class Harkin Alano, 49, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gustavo Miranda,...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Wyoming Marine Among 13 Killed in Afghanistan Bombing

Rylee McCollum, a Wyoming-born Marine, was one of the 13 U.S. service members who was killed in the suicide bombing at an Afghanistan airport in the country's capital of Kabul. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon confirmed the news in a tweet he put out early Friday afternoon. "I'm devastated to learn...
Aerospace & Defensecitizensjournal.us

Watch: Man Hangs From U.S.-Supplied Black Hawk Helicopter In Afghanistan

Video emerged Monday showing a man hanging from a U.S.-supplied helicopter during what is being called an aerial “patrol” of Kandahar, Afghanistan. The footage shared by the Talib Times, which calls itself the “English language official account of Islamic Emirate Afghanistan,” shows the person dangling from what’s thought to be a UH-60 Black Hawk chopper.
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Uniformed U.S. Soldier Threatens Americans’ Lives If They Don’t Obey

An American soldier, in uniform, is on video threatening the lives of Americans if they don’t obey her. Under certain circumstances. The threat comes from Army Sgt. Cindy Bronson, who reportedly was responding to comments about martial law. That scenario periodically is raised by “woke” leftists who are intent on...
Posted by
Southside Matt

US Navy seeks to silence civilians

Enlisting in the U.S. Military comes with sacrifices from Day 1. Upon arriving at the specified base for Boot Camp or Basic Training, then enlistee recognizes that they belong to the Military and no longer have many of the basic rights afforded to civilians. Over the next eight to twelve weeks, depending on the branch, this fact is drilled into the recruits through a variety of methods. At the end of the program and upon graduation, the newest members of the U.S. Military have had discipline instilled in them to the point that they are ready to follow their command.

