Georgia Power solar program hits limit

Climate activists across Oregon are celebrating the momentous passage of HB 2021, “Clean Energy for All.” Under this bill, Oregon will transition to an electric grid powered by 100% renewable energy by 2040. This is one of the most ambitious timelines in the entire country and should make Oregonians very proud. That being said, there is still more work to do. In 2019, electricity only generated 25% of all greenhouse gases in the U.S. according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Although Oregon is on track to eliminate nearly a third of it’s emissions, there are still important steps that the state needs to take to effectively combat climate change.