Georgia Power solar program hits limit
It’s getting more urgent than ever to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy to minimize the devastation of climate change, according to a landmark report last week. Solar panels are cheaper than ever, but for Georgia Power customers, it’s not quite that simple. Most still need to get some of their electricity from the utility -- and a program that made that mix of power sources affordable has just filled up. GPB’s Emily Jones reports.www.wuga.org
