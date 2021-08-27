Kansas’ Fort Riley sends soldiers to help refugee resettlement

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WMTV) - Soldiers at Fort McCoy will be getting some assistance as they welcome the thousands of refugees and families arriving this week from Afghanistan. On Friday, Fort Riley announced 500 servicemembers from the Kansas’ post and the 1st Infantry Division will be sent to aid Fort McCoy as well as the other locations where refugees are being housed: Fort Bliss, Texas; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Fort Lee, Virginia.