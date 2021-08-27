Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas’ Fort Riley sends soldiers to help refugee resettlement

By Nick Viviani
WSAW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT RILEY, Kan. (WMTV) - Soldiers at Fort McCoy will be getting some assistance as they welcome the thousands of refugees and families arriving this week from Afghanistan. On Friday, Fort Riley announced 500 servicemembers from the Kansas’ post and the 1st Infantry Division will be sent to aid Fort McCoy as well as the other locations where refugees are being housed: Fort Bliss, Texas; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Fort Lee, Virginia.

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Bliss#Refugees#Wmtv#The 1st Infantry Division#The Big Red One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Afghan opposition leader says he's open to negotiations with Taliban

An Afghan opposition leader in the last region resisting Taliban control announced on Facebook Sunday that he is ready to stop fighting and negotiate with the militant group, Reuters reported. Ahmad Massoud, the leader of National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, said that he was open to religious scholars' suggestions of...
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...

Comments / 0

Community Policy