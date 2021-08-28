Cancel
Dunkirk, NY

City Issues Proclamation for Dunkirk to Dunkerque Day

 7 days ago

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas has issued a proclamation in celebration of the 75th anniversary of what is known as "Dunkirk to Dunkerque Day," which originally took place on Thanksgiving Day in 1946. On that day, residents of Dunkirk, New York attracted national and global attention by raising between $75,000 and $100,000 to provide goods and donations to help sister city Dunkerque, France recover from the devastation caused during World War II. The Dunkirk Historical Society is hosting a 75th anniversary celebration today from 5:00-10:00 PM at the Dunkirk Historical Museum and in Washington Park.

