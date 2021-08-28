Fredonia CSD Announces Opening Plan for New School Year

The Fredonia Central School District will be prioritizing full-time, in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. That's according to Superintendent Brad Zilliox, who revealed the district's opening plans in a letter to the district community on Friday. Plans include universal masking when indoors for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status; optional masking when outdoors, except if students are huddled together for instructional and discussion purposes during the school day; and mandatory masks on buses. Remote learning will not be offered as long as schools remain open. Zilliox says the mindset of the district is to err on the side of caution.