At The Kabul Airport, Evacuation Flights Forge Ahead Even As Another Attack Is Feared

KPCW
KPCW
 7 days ago
With President Biden remaining committed to pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, time is running out for emergency evacuation missions. But for now — even amid credible threats to the Kabul airport following Thursday's deadly attack — there's a constant stream of U.S. aircraft carrying out the evacuations of Americans and Afghans leaving the country following the Taliban's takeover, an air traffic controller there tells NPR.

www.kpcw.org

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

