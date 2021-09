Tokyo [Japan], September 3 (ANI): Indian archer Harvinder Singh created history as he won the bronze medal in the men's individual recurve at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. The Indian defeated South Korea's Min Su Kim by 6-5 after a shoot-off as both archers shared the spoils in the five sets to find a podium finish at the Yumenoshima Final Field. This is India's first medal in archery at the Games.