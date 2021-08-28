Cancel
Eric Clapton Doubles Down on the Crazy, Releases Another Anti-Vax Song for Tour, Says Nothing about Charlie Watts

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tragedy of Eric Clapton continues. (On Twitter, Clapton has said not a word about the death of Rolling Stones legend Charlie Watts, whom he knew for 50 or 60 years. Not a peep.) Clapton says he had a terrible reaction to his COVID vaccination. His response is to urge...

www.showbiz411.com

