Pac (11) Snapshot - California

Will Strawberry Canyon be rocking in 2021?

Overview

The musical chairs between the California Golden Bears and the Oregon Ducks continued this off-season as the schools “swapped” three coaches.

Oregon got better. California did not.

It’s a fair trade on Oregon’s side of the fence. The Ducks nabbed veteran defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and safeties coach Marcel Yates, whom the Bears replaced with Keith Hayward.

Outside of that, much remains the same for ex-Duck Justin Wilcox’s Bears. They’ll again be good on defense, because that’s what Wilcox does. They’ll again be mediocre-to-bad on offense, because that’s what Wilcox does.

And they’ll again leave Wilcox wondering if greener pastures exist outside of Strawberry Canyon.

Toughest game

We made the list! Yes, it’s Oregon, and it’s not particularly close.

Sure, the TCU Horned Frogs make a trip west on Sept. 11. But outside of that Big 12 (for now) intersectional, nothing compares to what Da Bears will walk into Friday, Oct. 15, at Autzen Stadium.

Not only will Oregon be coming off its bye week (as will Cal, but still) rested and tested, but the Ducks also will have revenge dripping from their jowls. Last season’s home win was the highlight of Cal’s season, and the Bears took no shortcuts in their victory parade.

In the past two seasons, Oregon has scored a combined 34 points against Cal. Gee, why did the Ducks hire DeRuyter again?

The biggest story entering this night game might be whether Ty Thompson has entered the conversation for Oregon in his quest to wrest the starting job from Anthony Brown.

Guaranteed win

I started typing in “Sacramento,” and I nearly fell asleep. That answer is too easy. So I’ll go instead with proverbial Snapshot denizen Arizona, which hosts Cal in late November.

Why this game? Because Arizona is good for one “huh?” game per year, and so is Cal. I like the Bears’ dormant offense to explode in this barely watched, probably 11 a.m. showdown on the Pac-12 Networks.

Trap game

Sandwiched between roads trips to Seattle and Eugene, Cal receives a visit from the Boys of the Palouse. The Cougars’ offense should have found its sea legs by this point and be ready to explode on unsuspecting victims.

If Cal is looking ahead to its Track Town Pizza, this game becomes a toe-stubber on their path to bowl eligibility.

Record prediction

7-5. It could easily be 5-7, but I’m giving Wilcox the benefit of the doubt in the toss-up games.

If Chase Garbers recaptures his 2019 form, he propels Cal to the conference’s eighth- or ninth-best offense. If he can’t, they’re 12th.

And that’s the difference between the potential records.