Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Pac (11) Snapshot - California

By Joel Gunderson about 6 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVFea_0bflKEjg00
Will Strawberry Canyon be rocking in 2021?

Overview

The musical chairs between the California Golden Bears and the Oregon Ducks continued this off-season as the schools “swapped” three coaches.

Oregon got better. California did not.

It’s a fair trade on Oregon’s side of the fence. The Ducks nabbed veteran defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and safeties coach Marcel Yates, whom the Bears replaced with Keith Hayward.

Outside of that, much remains the same for ex-Duck Justin Wilcox’s Bears. They’ll again be good on defense, because that’s what Wilcox does. They’ll again be mediocre-to-bad on offense, because that’s what Wilcox does.

And they’ll again leave Wilcox wondering if greener pastures exist outside of Strawberry Canyon.

Toughest game

We made the list! Yes, it’s Oregon, and it’s not particularly close.

Sure, the TCU Horned Frogs make a trip west on Sept. 11. But outside of that Big 12 (for now) intersectional, nothing compares to what Da Bears will walk into Friday, Oct. 15, at Autzen Stadium.

Not only will Oregon be coming off its bye week (as will Cal, but still) rested and tested, but the Ducks also will have revenge dripping from their jowls. Last season’s home win was the highlight of Cal’s season, and the Bears took no shortcuts in their victory parade.

In the past two seasons, Oregon has scored a combined 34 points against Cal. Gee, why did the Ducks hire DeRuyter again?

The biggest story entering this night game might be whether Ty Thompson has entered the conversation for Oregon in his quest to wrest the starting job from Anthony Brown.

Guaranteed win

I started typing in “Sacramento,” and I nearly fell asleep. That answer is too easy. So I’ll go instead with proverbial Snapshot denizen Arizona, which hosts Cal in late November.

Why this game? Because Arizona is good for one “huh?” game per year, and so is Cal. I like the Bears’ dormant offense to explode in this barely watched, probably 11 a.m. showdown on the Pac-12 Networks.

Trap game

Sandwiched between roads trips to Seattle and Eugene, Cal receives a visit from the Boys of the Palouse. The Cougars’ offense should have found its sea legs by this point and be ready to explode on unsuspecting victims.

If Cal is looking ahead to its Track Town Pizza, this game becomes a toe-stubber on their path to bowl eligibility.

Record prediction

7-5. It could easily be 5-7, but I’m giving Wilcox the benefit of the doubt in the toss-up games.

If Chase Garbers recaptures his 2019 form, he propels Cal to the conference’s eighth- or ninth-best offense. If he can’t, they’re 12th.

And that’s the difference between the potential records.

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Deruyter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Golden Bears#American Football#The Oregon Ducks#Tcu#Pac 12#Track Town Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Fresno, CAPosted by
On3.com

Oregon escapes with 31-24 win over Fresno State in season-opener

You’ve heard that defense wins championships and that was the case today. While the defense did allow a lot of yards and 24 points, this game would’ve gone an entirely different way if it wasn’t for the three forced fumbles today. The defense gave Oregon some great opportunities to start drives with the ball in plus-yardage territory and Oregon did just enough to take advantage of those opportunities.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Long-range forecast: Pac-12 Championship Game

Josh Pate of 247Sports gave his Pac-12 Championship prediction in the latest episode of Late Kick Live, and his pick was that No. 11 Oregon, who faces Fresno State Saturday, would face the 1-0, No. 24-ranked Utah Utes in the conference title game. As it stands, Oregon opened up the...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Five takeaways from Oregon's win over Fresno State

Oregon began its season in nervy fashion, and was on upset alert during much of its season-opener. A win is a win, though, and the Ducks did what they needed to do in Week 1, escaping with a 31-24 victory over Fresno State. With Ohio State looming, the Ducks did...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Anthony Brown gives Ducks lead, win with touchdown run

Anthony Brown had to beat out a handful of freshmen for the Oregon starting quarterback job. But on Saturday, he showed why he is expected to lead the Ducks back to the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Boston College transfer had a 30-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes remaining....
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Update on injury to Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially done for the day. The possible No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft exited Saturday’s game against Fresno State with an ankle injury. Thibodeaux was seen on the Ducks sideline in street clothes with a walking boot on in the third...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

USC defense gets it done against San Jose State

The USC Trojans offense spent much of Saturday’s game against San Jose State unable to get into the endzone. Trojans’ safety Greg Johnson had no such issues. Johnson returned a fourth-quarter interception 37 yards for a touchdown and the Trojans started their season with a 30-7 victory over the Spartans, behind a promising defensive performance.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
On3.com

Report: Notre Dame, BYU schedule meeting in Las Vegas

Notre Dame has added a neutral site game against BYU to its 2022 football schedule, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Mark Anderson. The game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas sometime during October as part of the “Shamrock Series.” This is the latest high-powered matchup to be scheduled for the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV Rebels home field.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

HALFTIME: No. 21 Texas 14, No. 23 Louisiana 6

The Texas Longhorns lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 14-6, at the end of the first half. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian’s first touchdown at UT came on the second series. Hudson Card hit Bijan Robinson on a mesh play call from 12 personnel. Robinson left uncovered and Card hits him in stride for the 18-yard scoring strike.
Miami, FLPosted by
On3.com

Tight end Cameron Latu has monster game for Tide against Miami

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu announced himself to the college football world on Saturday, during Alabama’s 44-13 throttling of Miami. While Alabama fans had been hearing rave reviews of Latu for the entire 2021 off-season, the rest of the college football world hadn’t gotten to see the converted tight end in action.
Michigan StatePosted by
On3.com

WATCH: Michigan's Ronnie Bell reels in 76-yard touchdown

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell has made his presence known in the Wolverines’ season opener against Western Michigan, with his largest contribution so far — a 76-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Cade McNamara — putting the Wolverines up 17-7. Bell was subsequently injured and later carted off the field after...
Michigan StatePosted by
On3.com

Update on injury to Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell exited Saturday’s season opener against Western Michigan, just a few minutes after a 76-yard touchdown reception. “I was watching Bell when he was trying to leave the field. He tried his best to put weight on that right knee but every time he did, he would just collapse in pain,” ESPN’s Kris Budden said on the broadcast. “Jim Harbaugh went to go allow the family members to go stand next to Bell as he’s being treated.”
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Miami announces three suspensions prior to opener vs Alabama

Miami announced suspensions for three members of the team prior to the Hurricanes’ season opener against Alabama. Tight end Larry Hodge, running back Jaylan Knighton will be suspended for two games while recently reinstated safety Avantae Williams will be suspended for six games. All three players are listed as backups...
Maryland StatePosted by
On3.com

Maryland throws shade at West Virginia after 30-24 win

The Maryland Terrapins‘ 2021 season started with a bang on Saturday, as the 2.5-point underdogs overcame the odds to defeat the West Virginia Mountaineers, 30-24, in its Week 1 matchup. Maryland had not faced West Virginia since Sept. 26, 2015, when the Mountaineers dominated the Terrapins to the tune of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy