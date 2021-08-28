How does A&M's defensive end rotation change without Micheal Clemons?
Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons has been suspended indefinitely from athletics activities following his arrest for multiple items this past Thursday. On the surface the Aggies lose a versatile player who's been and expected to be valuable in a number of roles for them as he's been a multi-year starter at both end spots with his availability being the biggest issue during his career (Clemons has missed all or parts of the past three seasons with various injuries).247sports.com
