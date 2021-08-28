Aligning Supply Chain and Service Goals with Asset Data
Have you ever wondered why you feel that your inventory and logistics provider is more of a reactive “demand” chain rather than a proactive “supply” chain?. This is often the case with many businesses. Internal goals are not always aligned; service needs higher first-time fix while supply chain needs lower inventory to release cash into the business, or supply chain may be aligned to the sales department rather than service.www.sdcexec.com
