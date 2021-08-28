Aligning Supply Chain and Service Goals with Asset Data

2021 is shaping up to be lucrative year for hackers, as malicious data attacks dominate headlines nearly every week. And, their new hack of choice won’t surprise anyone who’s been paying attention – ransomware is taking the world by storm, and almost no business or institution is safe. Washington Post analysis showed ransomware attacks in the United States alone more than doubled from 2019 to 2020. It’s no surprise that with a risk/reward ratio tipped incredibly in the hackers’ favor, estimates show hackers received $412 million in ransom payments last year. While the federal government is trying to crack down, ransomware attacks are now targeting supply chains, creating nearly inevitable threats for governments, municipalities, hospitals and businesses across the globe.