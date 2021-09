Mikel Arteta backed himself to turn Arsenal’s dismal form around and called on everyone at the club to “look in the mirror” after Saturday’s thrashing at Manchester City.The Gunners crashed to a humiliating 5-0 loss with 10 men at the Etihad Stadium, a result which left them without a point – or even a goal – after their opening three Premier League games of the season.It is their worst start to a season in 67 years and prompted a lot of soul-searching from a manager on whom pressure is now mounting.Arteta said: “I’m really disappointed with the things that happened...