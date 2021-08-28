Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sam Ehlinger appears to suffer significant knee injury in preseason game

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback situation may have become a bit more uncertain Friday after quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a knee injury against the Detroit Lions. Ehlinger played in just one series in the first half of Friday’s preseason game, going 3-for-3 for 63 yards. He also added a 14-yard run. He was replaced by Brett Hundley before the end of the half, and the Colts later announced that he would not return with a knee injury. It was not clear when the injury happened.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Detroit Lions#Preseason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Adam Schefter Issues Big Update On Colts QB Sam Ehlinger’s Injury

With Carson Wentz out for the Indianapolis Colts, former Texas star Sam Ehlinger was in a battle with Jacob Eason for a pretty important QB2 spot. Unfortunately for him, an injury put things out of his hands. Ehlinger departed Friday night’s preseason game early with a knee injury. He had...
NFLFox 59

Colts 27, Lions 17: What we saw (including Sam Ehlinger knee injury)

INDIANAPOLIS – Observations from the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday night at Ford Field. The Colts wrapped up their first unbeaten preseason since 1994 (4-0) by scoring the final 18 points. They trailed 17-9 with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but rallied behind No. 4 quarterback Brett Hundley, who saw his first action of the preseason, rookie running back Deon Jackson and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
NFLUSA Today

Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger struggles in Colts' second preseason game

Neither Sam Ehlinger nor Jacob Eason has taken control of the backup role for the Indianapolis Colts. Carson Wentz is the starting quarterback for the Colts this season, but his return from a foot injury is unknown at this point. That makes the backup quarterback competition between Ehlinger and Eason all the more important. One of the two young signal-callers could be called upon to play meaningful snaps for Indianapolis this season.
NFLchatsports.com

Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger lackluster in Colts' 12-10 preseason victory over Vikings

Colts backup quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger entered Saturday night's preseason game in Minnesota with a chance to make a statement. Coach Frank Reich said he'd like to name the winner of their competition ahead of next week's game in Detroit, which meant that a standout performance Saturday might have been enough to tip the scales.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Sam Ehlinger injury update ends battle for backup QB job

The battle for the Indianapolis Colts‘ backup quarterback job quickly morphed into one of the most intriguing training camp storylines in the NFL. While Jacob Eason was widely said to have the upper hand after his strong performance in the Colts’ second preseason game, rookie Sam Ehlinger refused to give an inch in practice.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Sam Ehlinger gave us the NFL preseason’s best highlight

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger pulled off an unreal pass during Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Indianapolis Colts fans got a good look at the backup quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger this preseason after starter Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery. In the final game of the preseason, Ehlinger made the highlight reel.
NFLNewsday

Colts beat Lions 27-17, but lose QB Sam Ehlinger to injury

DETROIT - (AP) -- The Indianapolis Colts' depth chart at quarterback took another hit. Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Friday night. “It didn't look good," Colts coach Frank Reich said. “We need...
NFLIndianapolis Colts

After Preseason Win Over Vikings, Frank Reich's 'Hunch' Is Colts Will Need Another Week To Evaluate Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

MINNEAPOLIS — Colts coach Frank Reich wasn't 100 percent sure yet, but it sounds like the competition between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger will last another week. Both Eason and Ehlinger had ups and downs in the Colts' 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ehlinger started and threw two tipped-ball interceptions but rebounded with a scoring drive in between; Eason had zero yards on his first eight passes but bounced back to complete 14 of his final 19 passes for 132 yards.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Frank Reich comments on Sam Ehlinger knee injury

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich provided an update on quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who left Friday’s preseason game with a knee injury. Although there is still no update on a timetable, Reich’s comments made it seem somewhat serious. “It didn’t look good,” he said. Prior to the injury, Ehlinger was 3-for-3...
NFLhookem.com

Rookie Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger's knee injury 'didn't look good'

DETROIT — Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Colts’ preseason finale. Ehlinger, who was inserted into the game to run the two-minute drill and played just seven plays, limped off at the end of the series and did not return. The Colts...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Sam Ehlinger Facing Adversity Again

Friday night’s matchup against the Detroit Lions was important for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The former Texas Longhorn was the second quarterback of the night to take the field, coming off of an up-and-down performance against the Minnesota Vikings. That followed an impressive NFL debut in which he completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 155 yards with one interception, leading the team in rushing with 30 yards on eight carries.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger injury update revealed

Sam Ehlinger suffered a knee sprain and will need at least 5-6 weeks to recover, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich provided an update on quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who left Friday’s preseason game with a knee injury. “It didn’t look good,” he said. Prior to the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Coach Frank Reich Offers Latest On Sam Ehlinger’s Injury

The Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart took another hit on Friday night, as rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger left the team’s preseason finale early because of a knee injury. Ehlinger looked sharp in limited against last night against the Detroit Lions, completing his first three pass attempts for 63 yards. At one point, he completed a 60-yard strike downfield to wide receiver Dezmon Patmon after escaping a sack.
NFLchatsports.com

Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger out for Colts with sprained knee

Sam Ehlinger Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports. Any shot that the former star Texas football quarterback Sam Ehlinger had of getting the start behind center for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the upcoming regular season was decimated this weekend. Some unfortunate injury news for the former Texas star signal-caller will derail the chance he had to maybe start in his first career NFL regular season game.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy