Fox set for senior season at Marist College

By John Devine
Monterey County Herald
 7 days ago

McKinley Fox will be the starting setter when the Marist College volleyball team opens its season later this month. The 6-foot Fox, whose season was limited to four matches last fall because of the pandemic, tallied 141 assists, giving her 812 for her career. In 43 career matches at Marist,...

