Fox set for senior season at Marist College

When Taber Childs moved from Hudson to Harleton in 2019, the then sophomore had never played a down of football. “He showed up here and he had never played football in his life,” Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little recalls. “He hadn’t even played flag football. He did not know a single thing about the game of football. We’d go out there and start telling him things and he’s a sophomore on varsity. You coach varsity kids different than you coach seventh graders. So you say, ‘line up in a seven-technique, I want you to do this,’ he didn’t know what we were saying. It was like a seventh-grader in a grown man’s body out there. Then he goes on to become a first-team all-state defensive end. He’s just very talented but he didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing. He was just going out there and making plays.”