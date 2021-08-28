Cancel
Soccer

La Liga: Real Madrid at Real Betis odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
 7 days ago
In an action-packed La Liga weekend, Real Madrid (1 win, 0 losses, 1 draw) visits Real Betis (0-0-2) Saturday. The match will be held at Benito Villamarín with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Real Madrid vs. Real Betis odds and lines, and make our best La Liga bets, picks and predictions.

Real Madrid is coming off a strange 3-3 draw with Levante. With wingers Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale on the side and F Karim Benzema in the middle, the Madrid attack is no joke.

It should be able to break through with that experienced trio. The real question is if the backline, which looked flawed in its last outing, can perform.

Real Betis will want to pressure that line, but this game could look far different than the first two. Betis outshot and out-possessed its opponent, but against a top side in Madrid, it’d be shocking if it’s able to control the midfield.

Real Madrid at Real Betis: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Real Madrid -104 (bet $104 to win $100) | Real Betis +265 (bet $100 to win $265) | Draw +275
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -145 | U: +115)

Prediction

Real Madrid 2, Real Betis 1

Money line (ML)

BET on REAL MADRID (-104) as it’s simply the more talented side. It has a world-class attack and a quality midfield. It finished second in La Liga last season while Betis came in sixth.

Needing to keep pace with Athletico Madrid, expect a big outing from Real Madrid. It outshot its first two opponents 39 to 19. This team is a real threat to win the league.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET on the OVER 2.5 (-145) as Real Madrid scored at least 3 goals in each of its two matches while Real Betis scored at least once in both of its first two.

With 25 shots through two games, Betis has been playing with pace and skill. However, while I expect the hosts to score given how Madrid’s defense has played, the visitors should still come out on top.

