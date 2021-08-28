Cancel
Instant analysis of Eagles acquiring Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville

By Glenn Erby
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSxKt_0bflHFec00

The Eagles just acquired young veteran gunslinger Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville for a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft choice.

Adding Minshew as the third quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco adds even more fire to the notion that GM Howie Roseman has more moves to come.

Here’s some analysis of the trade.

Dave Caldwell impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KzL9h_0bflHFec00
Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars’ former GM has some sway with Howie Roseman and played a part in the Eagles acquiring a young gunslinger who can make plays when he has talent around him.

Minshew an upgrade over Flacco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YGEq_0bflHFec00
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Flacco had a solid preseason, still has a big arm, and can play if Jalen Hurts were to suffer an injury. He’s also tall, non-athletic, and not a true fit for Nick Sirianni’s offense. Minshew fits what Philadelphia is doing and could eventually supplant Flacco.

Minshew wants to be a starter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoVm5_0bflHFec00
Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Minshew is still only 25 years old and he clearly wants to be a starter at the NFL level.

He became the first rookie in NFL history with at least 230 yards passing per game, 20-plus TDs, and fewer than 10 INTs during his time with the Jaguars.

He’ll either supplant Joe Flacco or remain here on the roster while Philadelphia makes an even bigger move.

