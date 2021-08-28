Instant analysis of Eagles acquiring Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville
The Eagles just acquired young veteran gunslinger Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville for a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft choice.
Adding Minshew as the third quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco adds even more fire to the notion that GM Howie Roseman has more moves to come.
Here’s some analysis of the trade.
Dave Caldwell impact
The Jaguars’ former GM has some sway with Howie Roseman and played a part in the Eagles acquiring a young gunslinger who can make plays when he has talent around him.
Minshew an upgrade over Flacco
Flacco had a solid preseason, still has a big arm, and can play if Jalen Hurts were to suffer an injury. He’s also tall, non-athletic, and not a true fit for Nick Sirianni’s offense. Minshew fits what Philadelphia is doing and could eventually supplant Flacco.
Minshew wants to be a starter
Minshew is still only 25 years old and he clearly wants to be a starter at the NFL level.
He became the first rookie in NFL history with at least 230 yards passing per game, 20-plus TDs, and fewer than 10 INTs during his time with the Jaguars.
He’ll either supplant Joe Flacco or remain here on the roster while Philadelphia makes an even bigger move.
