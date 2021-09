Robert F Kennedy’s youngest son has appealed for his father’s killer Sirhan Sirhan to be finally freed on parole.Douglas Kennedy was just a child when his father, a New York Senator and the brother of President John F Kennedy, was murdered in Los Angeles in 1968, but told a parole hearing in California that he believed in Sirhan’s remorse.“I’m overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr Sirhan face to face,” told the hearing at San Diego County Prison.“I think I’ve lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am...