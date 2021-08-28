Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia WR commit Dillon Bell records 3 TDs in season-opener

By Joe Vitale
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGoam_0bflH7g300

Georgia wide receiver commit Dillon Bell had a superstar performance for The Kinkaid School (Houston, TX) on Friday night.

The 6-foot-2, 3-star receiver recorded all three of his school’s touchdowns on the night in a 21-14 win.

Bell committed to UGA on August 2.

He received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia in June. The Bulldogs made Bell’s top eight schools shortly after offering him. Coaches covet versatility and Dillon Bell is quite a versatile player.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound recruit has taken recent visits to Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. Bell also runs track for The Kinkaid School. He has over 15 scholarship offers from top college football programs across the country.

Bell committed to Georgia over Baylor, Michigan, Auburn, Houston, Minnesota, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, GA
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Bell Records#Private Schools#The University Of Georgia#American Football#Wr#The Kinkaid School#Georgiafootball#Sbs Athletics#Tx Private School Podcast#Uga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Related
BasketballPosted by
On3.com

Nick Smith, 2022 4-star, announces new top 8

Nick Smith Jr., a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Sherwood (Ark.) North Little Rock told On3 he has a new list of suitors. Smith will no longer consider the professional route and has cut the NBL and the Overtime Elite league. Memphis and Arkansas Pine-Bluff have been added as their replacements.
Arkansas StatePosted by
On3.com

Arkansas basketball: Connor Vanover hits massive growth spurt

Arkansas center Connor Vanover was already a defensive force in the paint for the Razorbacks last season, leading the team with 51 blocks in 29 games. Now, it appears the towering shot blocker has grown taller. Listed at 7-foot-3 last season, Vanover is easy to spot on the court. In a recent picture next to head coach Eric Musselman, the center appears to be over 7-foot-6 in shoes.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: WVU commit Justin Williams goes off in season opener

West Virginia running back commit Justin Williams began his senior season on Friday night, and he did so in electrifying fashion. The future Mountaineer ran the ball 19 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a game against Kennesaw Mountain (GA). Check out the highlights from the contest in the video above.
Georgia StatePosted by
On3.com

Clemson wide receiver ruled out for season opener against Georgia

Clemson Tigers receiver Brannon Spector has been ruled out of Saturday’s season opener against No. 5 Georgia, he posted via Twitter. The redshirt sophomore tested positive for COVID-19 in the spring and is still dealing with some aftereffects. “After getting COVID in the spring, I’ve been facing some respiratory challenges...
Michigan State247Sports

WATCH: Michigan State WR commit Antonio Gates Jr. has 2 TDs, INT in season opener

Antonio Gates Jr. continued the early trend of Michigan State commitments having impressive opening-week showings in the 2021 high school football season. The four-star wide receiver, who committed to the Spartans on July 26, had a pair of touchdown catches and two interceptions Thursday night while leading Dearborn Fordson to a 38-23 win over Canton. 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu was covering the action at Wayne State in Detroit, and he caught footage of all three big plays by the son of the NFL legend, which you can see below:
Indiana Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

B1G embarrassment: Indiana misspells name on jersey for game at Iowa

Indiana got off to a rough start in its season opener against Iowa, and that was before the game kicked off. In a tweet posted, and since deleted, by IU’s official athletics account, the jersey of freshman running back David Holloman read, “Indinia.” Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to weigh in, and there was a predictable reference to Bishop Sycamore.
Michigan State247Sports

Electric In-state WR set to attend Michigan’s season opener

The Michigan Insider has confirmed West Bloomfield (Mich.) 2023 wide receiver Semaj Morgan will be in attendance for the Wolverines’ season opener against Western Michigan on September 4. The dynamic 5-foot-10, 170-pounder was offered by the Maize and Blue back in June following a strong performance at one of Michigan’s...
Provo, UTchatsports.com

BYU Football: Future games BYU would lose if they join the Big 12

Sep 14, 2019; Provo, UT, USA; Detailed view of the Brigham Young Cougars logo at midfield at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. Independence has brought one great thing for BYU Football above everything else, games everywhere. While November isn’t always great and September normally features four straight Power Five games, very few will argue that the Cougars’ schedule isn’t interesting every year.
College SportsCollege Heights Herald

Zappe slings record-setting seven TDs in home opener blowout of UT Martin

The Bailey Zappe era has officially begun. Football returned to the Hill on a beautiful Thursday night as WKU (1-0) hosted the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks (0-1) in front of a packed Houchens-Smith Stadium with an announced attendance of 16,236. WKU blew out the Skyhawks 59-21 as transfer quarterback Bailey...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Former Oklahoma Star Rips Team’s Week 1 Performance

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Oklahoma took the field for its first game of the season with Tulane playing the “home” team in Norman. The Sooners got off to a rocky start and were tied with Tulane at 14 after the first 15 minutes of play. Oklahoma took over in the second quarter and opened up a 37-14 lead at halftime.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Program Has Embarrassing Jersey Mistake

Everyone is still shaking off the rust in Week 1 of the college football season. That includes Indiana football‘s equipment team apparently. Coming off of a special 2020 season, the Hoosiers had a very tough afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. Indiana got blasted 34-6 by Iowa to open 0-1 on the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy