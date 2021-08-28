Georgia WR commit Dillon Bell records 3 TDs in season-opener

Georgia wide receiver commit Dillon Bell had a superstar performance for The Kinkaid School (Houston, TX) on Friday night.

The 6-foot-2, 3-star receiver recorded all three of his school’s touchdowns on the night in a 21-14 win.

Bell committed to UGA on August 2.

He received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia in June. The Bulldogs made Bell’s top eight schools shortly after offering him. Coaches covet versatility and Dillon Bell is quite a versatile player.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound recruit has taken recent visits to Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. Bell also runs track for The Kinkaid School. He has over 15 scholarship offers from top college football programs across the country.

Bell committed to Georgia over Baylor, Michigan, Auburn, Houston, Minnesota, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State.