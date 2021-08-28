Cancel
UGA LB commit Jalon Walker has strong season opener

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
2022 4-star linebacker Jalon Walker (Salisbury, NC) had a very solid season-opening performance on Friday night.

The Georgia commit recorded three sacks as Salisbury beat Pol County and held them to 0 points.

Walker committed to Georgia back in March and ranks as the nation’s No. 40 overall player and fourth ranked linebacker, per 247Sports.

The g-foot-2, 220 pounder is a three-sport athlete, also playing basketball and competing in track and field.





