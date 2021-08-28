Cancel
Quarterback Gardner Minshew traded to Philadelphia for a sixth-round pick

By Zackary Armstrong
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEARLY SATURDAY MORNING, reports came out from NFL writers Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and Washington State legend Gardner Minshew is on his way to Philadelphia. Days after the Jaguars named Clemson alum and first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence their 2021 starter, the Eagles soared in to...

247sports.com

