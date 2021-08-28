Cancel
NFL

WATCH: Quintez Cephus' touchdown catch in the Lions' preseason finale

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0zo7_0bflGuE000

Although former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus saw limited time in his rookie season for the Detroit Lions, he has flashed his big-play potential in the targets he has seen so far.

In the Lions’ preseason finale last night, the second-year wide receiver scored on a perfectly run slant route to beat Colts’ cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on the initial coverage. The former Badger then expertly utilized his large frame to open himself up for the touchdown grab. Cephus finished the game with three receptions for 35 receiving yards and one touchdown.

With the offseason departure’s of Lions’ starting wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, Cephus will now have the opportunity to show what made him so unguardable at Wisconsin. If the former Badgers’ receiver can continue to make plays like this, he could develop into quite the red zone threat for the Lions this season.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

