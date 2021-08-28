Biden Arms Taliban & Bans Ammunition Intended for Americans
Aidan Johnston, Director of Federal Affairs for Gun Owners of America (GOA), released the following statement today:. The Biden Administration’s failure to competently draw down American forces in Afghanistan has allowed the Taliban to acquire nearly 600,000 American weapons [small arms]. But instead of triaging the Afghanistan catastrophe, and bringing Americans – military and civilian – home, the Biden State Department is trying to score political points.thejacksonpress.org
