9112 Penny Bridge Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23112

MODEL-LIKE HOME WITH 1ST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE AND 1 ACRE HOMESITE IN BAYHILL POINTE! This pristine residence flaunts 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 3,505 square feet, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, large fenced in backyard and loft! Be wowed by a spectacular exterior with lush landscaping, two-car garage, and full front porch. Feel welcomed inside an inviting foyer flanked by a home office and formal dining room showcasing detailed molding. Expansive two story family room centers around the cozy gas fireplace and kitchen. A fabulous kitchen complete with a large center island, wall oven, recessed lighting, pantry, and breakfast area overlooking the backyard with access to a spacious deck and patio with fire pit. The first floor primary suite boasts private en-suite with dual sinks, tile floors, garden tub and walk-in shower. Retreat upstairs to find an abundant amount of storage along with the secondary bedrooms all including walk-in closets and access to bathrooms. The enormous loft space can be used as a playroom or flex space. Don't miss your opportunity to own this gem-it won't last long! 2020 updates include; fenced rear yard, full irrigation, tankless water heater, patio w/fire pit.