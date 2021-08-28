Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri nursing homes struggle to boost dismal staff vaccination rates, fear new federal mandate will cause exodus

By Michele Munz, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Aug. 28—ST. LOUIS — Most of the residents of Crestwood Health Care Center, a nursing home near Florissant, are fully vaccinated. Most of the staff isn't. With just 10% of its 93 health care workers receiving the shot as of early August, the north St. Louis County facility had one of the lowest staff vaccination rates in the state. But the facility isn't alone: Missouri is nearly last in the nation for vaccination rates among nursing home employees.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potosi, MO
City
Crestwood, MO
City
Farmington, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Florissant, MO
City
Louisiana, MO
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Vaccines
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Eyesight#The Post Dispatch#Medicaid Services#Buffalo Prairie Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy