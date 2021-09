SOUTH BEND — For just the fourth time in the Brian Kelly era, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open the season on the road. The ninth-ranked Irish head down to Tallahassee, Florida, on Sunday to take on the Florida State Seminoles (7:30 p.m., ABC), a team Notre Dame handled by multiple scores during both the 2018 and 2020 seasons. Overall, Notre Dame is 2-2 against the Seminoles during the Kelly era, with Florida State leading the all-time series 6-4.