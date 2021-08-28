Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Big takeaways from the Steelers 2021 preseason

By Curt Popejoy
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ERqk_0bflF1AR00

The Pittsburgh Steelers capped off their 2021 preseason with a horrible performance against the Carolina Panthers. This roster has had a massive makeover and we are going to give you our big takeaways, not just from Friday’s loss but the entirety of the preseason as Pittsburgh prepares to make final roster cuts on Tuesday.

Ben Roethlisberger is back?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MnZIl_0bflF1AR00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If three drives are enough to declare a guy back, then quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is definitely back. Big Ben looked great in a handful of plays and seems to be ready for some retribution after a disappointing 2020 season. The kicker will be once the regular-season hits and we see more of the concepts new offensive coordinator Matt Canada brings and how Big Ben adjusts.

Mason Rudolph vs Dwayne Haskins wasn't a battle at all

In the final analysis, there was no real positional battle between Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. Rudolph did nothing to stand out in the preseason and doesn’t look like he has improved but thankfully for him, Haskins looked even less like he wanted the backup quarterback spot.

Sorting out the running back depth chart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRDof_0bflF1AR00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

If we are being honest, the Steelers running back depth chart is pretty pointless. The reality is Najee Harris is going to play almost every offensive snap where a running back is involved and the rest of the backs will be window dressing. Anthony McFarland Jr. will be the change of pace back if there is such a thing in a Matt Canada offense. As for Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage, it’s really just who didn’t look as bad. Ballage was the more available back in the preseason but not by a lot. With the need to keep Derek Watt, it might only be one of these two making the team but I won’t quibble over which one.

Are the Steelers keeping 6 wide receivers?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIYdh_0bflF1AR00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It would be unusual for the Steelers to keep six wide receivers but this could be the year. Ray-Ray McCloud was supposed to take steps forward but is still hit or miss. If the Steelers just keep five wide receivers, it should be Cody White. He’s been the most consistent of the three contenders. Speaking of consistency, head coach Mike Tomlin has been consistent in his support of Mathew Sexton despite his struggles so don’t be shocked if he makes it.

Derek Watt shouldn't be happening with these TEs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3maewB_0bflF1AR00
Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Every time I see Derek Watt on the field I immediately try to sort out who is on the sidelines instead and I cringe. He offers nothing in terms of running blocking or receiving that other players on the roster can’t do better and his inclusion isn’t going to make this offense any better.

The Zach Banner plan might be delayed but Dan Moore to the rescue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0botRB_0bflF1AR00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Projected right tackle Zach Banner not making the trip to Carolina is telling for his recovery. Thankfully, if Banner can’t go, Pittsburgh stumbled upon the ultimate backup plan with rookie Dan Moore Jr. Moore has been the second-best offensive lineman on the team in the preseason behind guard Kevin Dotson and I feel confident if Moore has to play all season, the offensive line won’t take a step back.

Too many defensive lineman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwiQN_0bflF1AR00
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Typically the Steelers don’t load up on defensive lineman but this could be the toughest group to make cuts. Guys like Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu are locks but where do you go after that? Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis have been very good and at worst Isaiahh Loudermilk is a practice squad guy. This still leaves Chris Wormley and Henry Mondeaux.

It's time to stop with Cassius Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGKn7_0bflF1AR00
(AP Photo/David Richard)

If there is a player whose time has run out, it’s outside linebacker Cassius Marsh. I’m sure he’s a great guy and has a high motor but this doesn’t give him a free pass to the final roster over young athletes like Quincy Roche and Jamir Jones. This defense needs playmakers but Marsh isn’t that guy.

Too little too late for the inside linebackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxFz1_0bflF1AR00
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Having watched this group play all preseason, it’s pretty clear why the Steelers traded for Joe Schobert. Devin Bush won’t be 100 percent to start the season and after him, where do the Steelers go? Robert Spillane has run out of clout for his one big hit on Derrick Henry but will make the team. Then you have guys like Ulysees Gilbert III, Buddy Johnson and Marcus Allen who have all been hit or miss. Personally, I keep Johnson and Allen, sending Gilbert to the PS after just one good preseason game.

Keep it simple with the cornerbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjz40_0bflF1AR00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

After talking about a very complex system of nickel cornerbacks it would be best if Pittsburgh just scrapped it all in favor of a more simple concept. James Pierre is the third-best cornerback on the roster so get him on the field. A three-man system of Joe Haden and Cam Sutton as the starters in base, with Sutton sliding inside to the slot in the nickel and dime with Pierre on the outside gets the best players on the field. Keep. It. Simple.

Tre Norwood has to make the team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iA5n1_0bflF1AR00
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

I know Norwood wasn’t great on Friday night. But having watched him play every snap of his college career, I’m willing to stick my neck out for him to make the roster. He can back up both safety spots, be a star on special teams and could potentially replace Terrell Edmunds next year. Unpaid endorsement over.

We still don't have an answer at punter or long snapper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twtyB_0bflF1AR00
(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

In the big picture, these two roster decisions aren’t going to move the needle for most Steelers fans. But it’s kind of crazy that just four days to final cuts, Pittsburgh still has two punters and two long snappers on the roster. The forward-thinking move is to give Pressley Harvin III the punter job for better or worse but the team has to look at Christian Kuntz and his ability to be more than just a long snapper as a potential edge over Kam Canaday.

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Quincy Roche
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Banner#Ps#Tre Norwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Steelers that could be traded before the regular season

The Steelers could pull off some trades and get some value back before losing some players for nothing when final cuts come in. Many fans might not think the Steelers have any tradable players behind their starters, but that would be incorrect. There have been many trades completed during this pre-season and it will likely continue as each team around the NFL looks to improve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLYardbarker

Steelers’ Chase Claypool, Minkah Fitzpatrick get in fight during practice

The summer heat got the best of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, fewer than two weeks before they open up the regular season. Various reports from practice on Monday indicate that star wide receiver Chase Claypool and Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got in a heated fight. “They’re competitors. You...
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Could the Steelers sign Cam Newton to back up Ben Roethlisberger?

With Cam Newton being released by the New England Patriots, one team who could have interest in him is the Pittsburgh Steelers with him backing up Ben Roethlisberger. Now that the Cam Newton era of New England Patriots football is over with and done, one team that might make some sense for him to go to is the Pittsburgh Steelers so that he can back up Ben Roethlisberger.
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Performance vs. Lions

It’s just the preseason, but Ben Roethlisberger looked like vintage Big Ben during the Steelers-Lions preseason game Saturday night. Fans didn’t get a chance to watch Roethlisberger play in either of the Steelers’ first two preseason games. But the veteran quarterback suited up and got the start for Saturday night’s exhibition. Roethlisberger made the most of the opportunity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy