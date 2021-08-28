Big takeaways from the Steelers 2021 preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers capped off their 2021 preseason with a horrible performance against the Carolina Panthers. This roster has had a massive makeover and we are going to give you our big takeaways, not just from Friday’s loss but the entirety of the preseason as Pittsburgh prepares to make final roster cuts on Tuesday.

Ben Roethlisberger is back?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If three drives are enough to declare a guy back, then quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is definitely back. Big Ben looked great in a handful of plays and seems to be ready for some retribution after a disappointing 2020 season. The kicker will be once the regular-season hits and we see more of the concepts new offensive coordinator Matt Canada brings and how Big Ben adjusts.

Mason Rudolph vs Dwayne Haskins wasn't a battle at all

In the final analysis, there was no real positional battle between Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. Rudolph did nothing to stand out in the preseason and doesn’t look like he has improved but thankfully for him, Haskins looked even less like he wanted the backup quarterback spot.

Sorting out the running back depth chart

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

If we are being honest, the Steelers running back depth chart is pretty pointless. The reality is Najee Harris is going to play almost every offensive snap where a running back is involved and the rest of the backs will be window dressing. Anthony McFarland Jr. will be the change of pace back if there is such a thing in a Matt Canada offense. As for Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage, it’s really just who didn’t look as bad. Ballage was the more available back in the preseason but not by a lot. With the need to keep Derek Watt, it might only be one of these two making the team but I won’t quibble over which one.

Are the Steelers keeping 6 wide receivers?

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It would be unusual for the Steelers to keep six wide receivers but this could be the year. Ray-Ray McCloud was supposed to take steps forward but is still hit or miss. If the Steelers just keep five wide receivers, it should be Cody White. He’s been the most consistent of the three contenders. Speaking of consistency, head coach Mike Tomlin has been consistent in his support of Mathew Sexton despite his struggles so don’t be shocked if he makes it.

Derek Watt shouldn't be happening with these TEs

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Every time I see Derek Watt on the field I immediately try to sort out who is on the sidelines instead and I cringe. He offers nothing in terms of running blocking or receiving that other players on the roster can’t do better and his inclusion isn’t going to make this offense any better.

The Zach Banner plan might be delayed but Dan Moore to the rescue

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Projected right tackle Zach Banner not making the trip to Carolina is telling for his recovery. Thankfully, if Banner can’t go, Pittsburgh stumbled upon the ultimate backup plan with rookie Dan Moore Jr. Moore has been the second-best offensive lineman on the team in the preseason behind guard Kevin Dotson and I feel confident if Moore has to play all season, the offensive line won’t take a step back.

Too many defensive lineman

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Typically the Steelers don’t load up on defensive lineman but this could be the toughest group to make cuts. Guys like Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu are locks but where do you go after that? Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis have been very good and at worst Isaiahh Loudermilk is a practice squad guy. This still leaves Chris Wormley and Henry Mondeaux.

It's time to stop with Cassius Marsh

(AP Photo/David Richard)

If there is a player whose time has run out, it’s outside linebacker Cassius Marsh. I’m sure he’s a great guy and has a high motor but this doesn’t give him a free pass to the final roster over young athletes like Quincy Roche and Jamir Jones. This defense needs playmakers but Marsh isn’t that guy.

Too little too late for the inside linebackers

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Having watched this group play all preseason, it’s pretty clear why the Steelers traded for Joe Schobert. Devin Bush won’t be 100 percent to start the season and after him, where do the Steelers go? Robert Spillane has run out of clout for his one big hit on Derrick Henry but will make the team. Then you have guys like Ulysees Gilbert III, Buddy Johnson and Marcus Allen who have all been hit or miss. Personally, I keep Johnson and Allen, sending Gilbert to the PS after just one good preseason game.

Keep it simple with the cornerbacks

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

After talking about a very complex system of nickel cornerbacks it would be best if Pittsburgh just scrapped it all in favor of a more simple concept. James Pierre is the third-best cornerback on the roster so get him on the field. A three-man system of Joe Haden and Cam Sutton as the starters in base, with Sutton sliding inside to the slot in the nickel and dime with Pierre on the outside gets the best players on the field. Keep. It. Simple.

Tre Norwood has to make the team

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

I know Norwood wasn’t great on Friday night. But having watched him play every snap of his college career, I’m willing to stick my neck out for him to make the roster. He can back up both safety spots, be a star on special teams and could potentially replace Terrell Edmunds next year. Unpaid endorsement over.

We still don't have an answer at punter or long snapper

(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

In the big picture, these two roster decisions aren’t going to move the needle for most Steelers fans. But it’s kind of crazy that just four days to final cuts, Pittsburgh still has two punters and two long snappers on the roster. The forward-thinking move is to give Pressley Harvin III the punter job for better or worse but the team has to look at Christian Kuntz and his ability to be more than just a long snapper as a potential edge over Kam Canaday.