Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

IDA 11 PM EDT UPDATE: Hurricane forecast to strengthen rapidly before landfall

wbtw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ida, a category 2 storm, continues to strengthen as it makes its way over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of the 11 p.m. EDT (10 p.m. CDT) update, the system was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 105 miles per hour. However, it is expected to strengthen into a category four hurricane before landfall — making it “an extremely dangerous major hurricane,” the NHC said.

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Wfla#Nhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Louisiana Statetheadvocate.com

Another tropical system has Louisiana in its sites

As if Louisiana hasn’t had enough of tropical weather this summer, Gov. John Bel Edwards was told Saturday that the state’s residents need to brace themselves for the possibility of another system coming ashore perhaps as early as next Friday. “We were briefed by the National Weather Service this morning....
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Hurricane Larry close to strengthening into monster Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Larry is nearing Category 4 storm strength as the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continues. In an update from the National Hurricane Center on Saturday, forecasters say Larry is larger and a bit stronger with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. "Larry is a Category 3...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR HURRICANE LARRY: Still Heading Towards East Coast

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major Hurricane Larry continues its trek towards the east coast, with no immediate sign of turning back to the east. While several unofficial spaghetti models suggest that will happen, the National Hurricane Center is focused on its current track. […] The article MAJOR HURRICANE LARRY: Still Heading Towards East Coast appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
EnvironmentPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Forecasters Monitoring Potential Tropical Trouble in the Gulf

Do not raise your tropical weather anxiety. There is the potential for an area of disturbed weather to move into the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecasters are not giving that area of disturbed weather much of a chance to develop. But, still, it bears watching and any kind of weather maker that could bring tropical downpours to Louisiana will only exacerbate issues with the ongoing recovery mission in the southeastern corner of the state.
Environmentclick orlando

Tropics: Larry now a category 3 hurricane, another area to watch in the Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. – The peak of hurricane season is upon us and currently, there are two systems in the tropics. The first, Hurricane Larry, has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph as of 11 p.m. Saturday. Forecasters said a turn toward the northwest is expected overnight, with Larry maintaining that heading at gradually slower speeds through Tuesday.
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Hurricane Larry close to strengthening into monster Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Larry is nearing Category 4 storm strength as the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continues. In an update from the National Hurricane Center on Saturday, forecasters said Larry "is a large and powerful hurricane" with maximum sustained winds at 120 mph. "Larry is a Category 3...
EnvironmentPort Arthur News

Tropical storm expected to threaten Gulf Coast next week

A surface trough currently over parts of central America and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico will move over the southwest or south central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and Monday. Unfavorable upper level winds will limit development Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday or Wednesday, environmental conditions become somewhat favorable for...
EnvironmentPosted by
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Forecasters Monitoring Potential Tropical Trouble in the Gulf

Do not raise your tropical weather anxiety. There is the potential for an area of disturbed weather to move into the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecasters are not giving that area of disturbed weather much of a chance to develop. But, still, it bears watching and any kind of weather maker that could bring tropical downpours to Louisiana will only exacerbate issues with the ongoing recovery mission in the southeastern corner of the state.
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Hurricane Larry close to strengthening into monster Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Larry is nearing Category 4 storm strength as the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continues. In an update from the National Hurricane Center on Saturday, forecasters said Larry "is a large and powerful hurricane" with maximum sustained winds at 120 mph. "Larry is a Category 3...
EnvironmentPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Forecasters Monitoring Potential Tropical Trouble in the Gulf

Do not raise your tropical weather anxiety. There is the potential for an area of disturbed weather to move into the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecasters are not giving that area of disturbed weather much of a chance to develop. But, still, it bears watching and any kind of weather maker that could bring tropical downpours to Louisiana will only exacerbate issues with the ongoing recovery mission in the southeastern corner of the state.
EnvironmentPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Forecasters Monitoring Potential Tropical Trouble in the Gulf

Do not raise your tropical weather anxiety. There is the potential for an area of disturbed weather to move into the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecasters are not giving that area of disturbed weather much of a chance to develop. But, still, it bears watching and any kind of weather maker that could bring tropical downpours to Louisiana will only exacerbate issues with the ongoing recovery mission in the southeastern corner of the state.
EnvironmentPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Forecasters Monitoring Potential Tropical Trouble in the Gulf

Do not raise your tropical weather anxiety. There is the potential for an area of disturbed weather to move into the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecasters are not giving that area of disturbed weather much of a chance to develop. But, still, it bears watching and any kind of weather maker that could bring tropical downpours to Louisiana will only exacerbate issues with the ongoing recovery mission in the southeastern corner of the state.
EnvironmentPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Forecasters Monitoring Potential Tropical Trouble in the Gulf

Do not raise your tropical weather anxiety. There is the potential for an area of disturbed weather to move into the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecasters are not giving that area of disturbed weather much of a chance to develop. But, still, it bears watching and any kind of weather maker that could bring tropical downpours to Louisiana will only exacerbate issues with the ongoing recovery mission in the southeastern corner of the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy