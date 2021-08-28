Cancel
Vacation Friends – Film Review

By Bryan Kluger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaunchy comedies are a dime a dozen these days. But none of them star John Cena, who is perhaps one of the best and energetic comedic actors working today. Luckily, Vacation Friends stars the former WWE Champion in a hilarious role that is sweet, gut-bustlingly funny, and has a great message of friendship. With a wonderful cast about two couples who have the wildest vacation in Mexico, this film was a light-hearted and silly adventure that delivers yet another reason why Cena is the next leading man in comedy. Vacation Friends is a very good addition to the ever-stale raunchy comedy genre even if it tackles the usual tropes – but thankfully John Cena just steals every scene he’s in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy