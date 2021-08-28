Vacation Friends – Film Review

In the same way I’ll ding a horror film for not being scary, I’ll eagerly discuss the existence of comedies that rarely make me laugh. Welcome to the feature film debut from director (and “Silicon Valley” producer) Clay Tarver, Vacation Friends, which explores the the phenomenon of meeting and hanging out with people while on vacation whom you simply click with in a deep and meaningful way, while having no real intention to staying in touch after said vacation is over. In this “comedy,” we meet Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji), who go on a luxury vacation to Mexico, where Marcus plans on proposing. But when they get to their deluxe suite, they find that it’s flooded thanks to the jacuzzi in the suite above them having overflowed.