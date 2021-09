DENVER (CBS4) – The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is coming up in less than 2 weeks, and one of Colorado’s largest remembrance ceremonies will happen on Wednesday night. The ceremony will take place at Empower Field at Mile High and will include Colorado’s governor and two U.S. senators. The event will also include a presentation by Denver Broncos legends John Elway and Peyton Manning. An announcement about the event was made last week, and it states that the event is sold out. Gov. Jared Polis, Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Hickenlooper will all give addresses in the...