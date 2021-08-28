Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

At The Kabul Airport, Evacuation Flights Forge Ahead Even As Another Attack Is Feared

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With President Biden remaining committed to pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, time is running out for emergency evacuation missions. But for now — even amid credible threats to the Kabul airport following Thursday's deadly attack — there's a constant stream of U.S. aircraft carrying out the evacuations of Americans and Afghans leaving the country following the Taliban's takeover, an air traffic controller there tells NPR.

news.wjct.org

Comments / 0

WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Emergency Evacuation#Americans#Afghans#Taliban#Npr#Marine Expeditionary Unit#The White House#Islamic State Khorasan#Marines#Time#Isis K#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Related
MilitaryMarietta Daily Journal

Tanks, attack helicopters, drones, bullets: What US-supplied arms mean for the Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan – When Taliban fighters rode triumphantly into Kabul airport early Tuesday, they did so on U.S.-supplied pickup trucks, wearing U.S.-supplied uniforms and brandishing U.S.-supplied M4 and M16 rifles. Then they spent hours examining the bonanza of materiel that American troops unintentionally bequeathed them in what had been the U.S.' last redoubt in Afghanistan.
MilitaryTelegraph

Taliban pledges to restore sabotaged US military equipment

Taliban fighters said the US had “no right” to sabotage military equipment abandoned at Kabul airport and claimed they would restore many of the vehicles and aircraft to working order. But Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said he was “not sure I would worry too much about the Taliban maintaining...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
PoliticsAOL Corp

Afghan evacuees who fail initial screening Kosovo-bound

An ardent U.S. ally, Kosovo, has agreed to take in Afghanistan evacuees who fail to clear initial rounds of screening and host them for up to a year, a U.S. official said Saturday, in an intended fix to one of the security problems of the frantic U.S. evacuation from the Kabul airport.
Foreign Policymediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
U.S. Politicsfox10phoenix.com

More than 50,000 evacuated Afghans expected to be admitted into US

WASHINGTON (AP) - At least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States following the fall of Kabul as part of an "enduring commitment" to help people who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, the secretary of homeland security said Friday.
Aerospace & DefensePeople

Crew of Last Flights Out of Afghanistan Describes Eerie Scene — and the Tension and Relief of Lift-Off

The view of the airport tarmac littered with destroyed equipment — set against a night sky glowing with sporadic gunfire — was altogether "apocalyptic." That's how Air Force Lt. Col. Braden Coleman described the scene as the U.S. made its final flights out of Kabul earlier this week, with Coleman telling the Associated Press that the view was like the scenes of aftermath in a horror movie.
WorldPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
WorldCBS 58

Fears grow for those left behind as Kabul airport evacuation nears end

(CNN) -- Florence, a Frenchwoman living in a suburb of Paris, believed her Afghan husband of 18 years would fly out of Kabul to safety on Thursday. But the suicide bombing outside the airport gates that killed 13 US service members and at least 170 others left him stranded in the Afghan capital. France wrapped up its evacuation mission on Friday -- leaving Florence, whose last name CNN is not using for safety reasons, terrified for her husband's fate.
U.S. PoliticsShropshire Star

US presses on with Kabul evacuations despite fears of more attacks

American president Joe Biden has set a deadline to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan by Tuesday. The US pressed on with its evacuation efforts from Afghanistan amid tighter security measures and fears of more bloodshed, a day after the suicide attack at the Kabul airport that killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service personnel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy