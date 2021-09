Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby; Air Force General Tod D. Wolters, Commander, U.S. European Command. PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: Okay, good afternoon, everybody. Today I am very pleased to be joined by General Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO SHAPE. I think you all know General Wolters, he's here to give us an update on the support that European Command continues to give to many thousands of Afghan evacuees.