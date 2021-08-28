Cancel
Lawrence, MA

City Of Lawrence Mourns ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss Of Sgt. Johanny Rosario

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Sgt. Johanny Rosario of Lawrence was killed in the attack outside Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan. The 25-year-old Marine is a graduate of Lawrence High School and attended Bridgewater State University.

Rosario is one of 13 service members who were killed in the attack. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility.

Hearing the news of her death was “heartbreaking,” Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said on Saturday. “I have been in touch with the family of the Lawrenican killed in action to extend mine and my family’s most sincere condolences and offer all of the aid that my administration can provide as they grieve this great loss.”

Vasquez said Rosario is survived by her mother and sister, who both live in Lawrence. She will be laid to rest in Lawrence.

City officials say her remains will be brought back to the city of Lawrence per the family’s request, and a special service will be held at a later time.

“It was her family’s wish is that Rosario is remembered and honored as a hero,” Vasquez said.

“Johanny Rosario was a special being in our community, full of light and armed with valor and bravery, who at the young age of 18 decided to raise her hand to serve our country as a member of the United States Marine Corp..”

Sgt. Johanny Rosario (Image credit Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade)

The City of Lawrence is entering a period of mourning, all flags on city property will be lowered to half-staff.

The Rosario family has asked for privacy as they mourn her death. Meanwhile, the Gold Star families who laid a wreath in her memory on Saturday say this is just the beginning of a long road ahead.

Gold Star family member Kelsey Powers helped lay the wreath in memory of Rosario. Her brother, Shyane Duffy, was killed in Iraq in 2008.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Duffy said. “Being able to put that there for them in a time they can’t be there, because they need to be with their loved ones, it saddens me, but honored to put that there in her memory.”

The Lawrence Police Department posted their condolences on Facebook .

“Chief Roy Vasque and the Members of the LPD offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of Marine Corp Sgt Johanny Rosario of Lawrence. Sgt. Rosario was tragically killed in Thursday’s senseless act of violence at Kabul Airport. She and the other American heroes gave their lives helping others to safety. May they and all the victims of this tragic event rest in peace.”

Bridgewater State University also released a statement saying the “community is struck with profound grief upon learning of the death of one of our own” even though Rosario only attended for a semester before committing herself to the Marines.

“Indeed, as a criminal justice major at BSU, Johanny, even at an early age, had a commitment to justice and public service. Her humanitarian efforts on the frontlines alongside her fellow Marines speak to that commitment. She and they truly represent the best among us,” the university said.

Tributes from other local leaders poured in as well, including ones from Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, Attorney General Maura Healey and Congresswoman Lori Trahan.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Rosario’s family.

