Marie Osmond’s ‘Unexpected’ Album Available for Pre-Order Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Entertainment icon Marie Osmond covers a multitude of styles from opera to Broadway to timeless classics on her upcoming Unexpected album. Available Dec. 10 via Oliveme LLC and BFD/The Orchard, the album harkens to an era where music was live with incredible orchestras and conductors. To pre-order Unexpected and instantly receive the first single, “Unexpected Song” from the musical Song and Dance, click HERE.guitargirlmag.com
