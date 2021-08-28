CHAOS RISING to release new video, ‘The Last Breath, on Tuesday 31st August

There has been a clear shift in the horror genre. Ever since movies like “Get Out” and “Hereditary” changed the genre forever, we often get introduced to movies trying to set the new standard. The horror genre is so versatile because there are many different ways to make a horror film. What makes “The Night House” great is its ability to be a movie about grief before it is a movie about supernatural horrors. This film is truly one of the most spine-chilling watches I have seen in recent memory, and if you want to jolt in the best way possible, look no further.