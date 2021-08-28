CHAOS RISING to release new video, ‘The Last Breath, on Tuesday 31st August
International all-female metal collective Chaos Rising is about to drop their seventeenth (!) single and video!. Yet again transcending genre boundaries, ‘The Last Breath’ is the girls’ progressive take on a modern power ballad, with shifting time signatures and soaring builds. This song is brought to you from Russia, Switzerland, Germany, France and UK, with vocals by Corinna Kurschatke (Bloodfinch), guitar and piano by Catherine Fearns, bass and video production from Natalia Rozanova, drums by Elena Dergaus, and mixing as always by Stéphanie Nolf. ‘The Last Breath’ also features cello accompaniment by Ksenia Dolgorukova and a stunning guitar solo from Chaos Rising’s regular shredder Barbara Teleki.guitargirlmag.com
Comments / 0