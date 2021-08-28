Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

CHAOS RISING to release new video, ‘The Last Breath, on Tuesday 31st August

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational all-female metal collective Chaos Rising is about to drop their seventeenth (!) single and video!. Yet again transcending genre boundaries, ‘The Last Breath’ is the girls’ progressive take on a modern power ballad, with shifting time signatures and soaring builds. This song is brought to you from Russia, Switzerland, Germany, France and UK, with vocals by Corinna Kurschatke (Bloodfinch), guitar and piano by Catherine Fearns, bass and video production from Natalia Rozanova, drums by Elena Dergaus, and mixing as always by Stéphanie Nolf. ‘The Last Breath’ also features cello accompaniment by Ksenia Dolgorukova and a stunning guitar solo from Chaos Rising’s regular shredder Barbara Teleki.

guitargirlmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Breath#France#Russia#Bloodfinch#Chaos Rising#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
Related
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Kate Angel is Risking It All in New Single, “16 Drops Of Tea”

The young rocker from Austin, TX, Kate Angel, is turning heads in her new single “16 Drops Of Tea.” Angel turned her teenage experiences with bullying into a hard-rocking radio-ready song with soaring, sometimes raspy, vocals over heavy hitting guitar tracks. We’re pleased to premiere the single which will release on September 2, 2021.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Fresh Breath releases new album, How Did I Get Here

Kingsville, ON-based blues alt-country soft-rock duo, Fresh Breath have released their new album, How Did I Get Here. The six-song EP is a culminating reflection of the band’s married members, KT and Josh, and their own relationship stories — from the early days of when the couple first met, to their take on the world navigating isolation, all the way to the darkness they were forced to find in order to keep their own lights shining.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

CROSSFAITH Releases New Single 'Slave Of Chaos'

Japanese genre-blenders CROSSFAITH have released a brand new single "Slave Of Chaos". "This is our message to the powers who try to control us," says frontman Kenta Koie. "We have been strangled by your ego and we need to take back control! 'Slave Of Chaos' mixes trap with hardcore punk and rock's attitude, so it's different from our last releases. But you're going to find out about the new CROSSFAITH style as soon as you hear this song…"
MusicRevolver

Sound That Ends Creation: Hear Pupil Slicer Singer Roar on Batshit Anti-Cop Song

Some bands have a name that tells you all you need to know about them. The Sound That Ends Creation are one of those bands. The one-man experimental mathcore project of Allen, Texas, multi-instrumentalist Chris Dearing sound like if ear-twisting groups like iwrestledabearonce and the Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza were even more influenced by avant-garde maestro John Zorn. It's fucking insane.
Musicnextmosh.com

Imminence release “Ghost” music video

Imminence – consisting of vocalist and violinist Eddie Berg, guitarists Harald Barrett and Alex Arnoldsson, drummer Peter Hanström, and bass player Christian Höijer – have released the official music video for their new single titled “Ghost” — check out the clip below. The tune was recorded, mixed, and mastered in Sweden by Henrik Udd (Architects, Bring Me the Horizon, At the Gates).
Austin, TXguitargirlmag.com

Austin’s New Generation Alt-Rocker Kate Angel’s Poetic New Song “16 Drops Of Tea” Brings Stout Sound

“16 Drops Of Tea” is available across all major digital music platforms Thursday, Sept. 2; or listen NOW in exclusive premiere with Guitar Girl Magazine HERE. New generation alt-rock recording artist Kate Angel returns with another self-written and produced rock banger called “16 Drops Of Tea” in an exclusive premiere by Guitar Girl Magazine, plus an interview with the up-and-coming 17-year old rock songstress out of Austin, Texas. Her sophomore release as a solo artist, the new song will be available Thursday, September 2 across all major digital music platforms, or linktr.ee/KateAngel.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Robin Hatch Announces T.O.N.T.O. out 10/29, Shares Tropicalia-inspired Single “Brazil” Featuring Eric Slick (Dr. Dog) and Leland Whitty (BadBadNotGood)

In February 2021, Toronto-based multi-instrumentalist Robin Hatch was informed of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to record on the famed T.O.N.T.O synthesizer at the National Music Gallery in Calgary. With only 4 days in the studio to record, Hatch emerged with a halting masterwork that shares a name with it’s progenitor: T.O.N.T.O.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’ Winter Everett Half Her Size, Shows Off Hottie Body

The Family Chantel can be all about dysfunction. A 90 Day Fiance spinoff, it features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Yet, there are a handful of other characters that make the TLC series work, one of them being Chantel’s sister, Winter. The show is coming back for its third season and so is Winter. Along with her, she is bringing a banging new body that she is proud to show off!
MoviesPopculture

This Vampire Movie Recently Slayed the Netflix Top-10

A gruesome new Netflix original film did surprisingly well on the platform since premiering last month. Blood Red Sky is a gory action-horror about an outbreak of vampirism on an airplane, yet its genre did not prevent it from hitting the number 1 spot on Netflix. Still, the reviews show that not everyone loved what they saw.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Netflix's New Thriller 'Black Island' Was Filmed in These Serene Locations

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Black Island. Directed by Miguel Alexandre, Black Island chronicles the bloodied revenge of a substitute literature teacher. Set in a tiny, secluded island boasting white-sanded beaches and serene, bucolic sights, the erotic thriller charts the harm Helena Jung (Alice Dwyer) inflicts on the Hansen family and those close to them. So, where was Black Island filmed?
Moviesntdaily.com

‘The Night House’ horrifically melts the mind of anyone willing to watch

There has been a clear shift in the horror genre. Ever since movies like “Get Out” and “Hereditary” changed the genre forever, we often get introduced to movies trying to set the new standard. The horror genre is so versatile because there are many different ways to make a horror film. What makes “The Night House” great is its ability to be a movie about grief before it is a movie about supernatural horrors. This film is truly one of the most spine-chilling watches I have seen in recent memory, and if you want to jolt in the best way possible, look no further.
Nashville, TNguitargirlmag.com

COUNTRY RISER GRACIE CAROL SHARES LYRICAL VISUAL FOR “BREAKUP SZN”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (September 3rd, 2021) – After collectively receiving millions of views across TikTok and Instagram reels, rising country artist Gracie Carol drops an official lyric video for the viral hit “BREAKUP SZN.”. In a People exclusive yesterday, Gracie opened up about her feelings throughout the relationship that inspired this...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Gamescom 2021: PS4 Exclusive Clid The Snail Releases on August 31st

Koch Media and Weird Beluga have announced today that the PS4 exclusive top-down shooter Clid The Snail will be releasing on August 31st, 2021. The announcement comes by way of a new humorous trailer released during Gamescom 2021. It wasn’t too long ago that I was playing an early version...

Comments / 0

Community Policy