5 Boise Entry Level Jobs Paying $50k (Or More) & Hiring Now

Or 1,311 square feet is worth $350,000! That's a lot of money for not a lot of space, so there is a flip side that looks really good... I'm so mad that I didn't by a house in Boise ten years ago, because I could sell it and make HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars at this point. Wow, Boise! It's tough if you're looking to purchase a new home in this market but if you've owned a home for a long time, you could make some serious cash! It is pretty crazy to think about. I remember hearing my grandparents purchased a NICE house back in the 70's for like 77,000. Add some interest on a 30 year loan and they were likely paying under $275 per month on a house payment. Could you imagine that? The lowest rent I've ever paid was $695 for a two bedroom apartment back in 2005, and I thought I was STEALING that place.