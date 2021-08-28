New Jersey Artist Expresses Affinity For Bonsai Trees Through Unique Sculptures

COLTS NECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey artist shares the beauty of bonsai trees in a unique way.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, each tree has a special meaning.

Colts Neck artist Richard Taylor said he always had an affinity for bonsai trees.

“When I was a kid, my father had actually purchased one and I was fascinated by it,” Taylor said.

The small, Asian trees – notably featured in “The Karate Kid” – require daily care to manage and develop.

But Taylor’s do not. His are fake trees, works of art that he calls Agapi Trees.

“The whole idea that I came up with was to replicate a 200-year-old bonsai tree that would look as authentic as possible,” he said.

Taylor molds the lifelike trunk and branches using plaster.

“Wire, silk flowers, and I piece them together from the casting and molding process,” he said.

The sculptures vary in color from natural green to artistic interpretations.

“The pink is typically the interpretation of a cherry blossom tree,” said Taylor.

He said red trees are the most popular.

“The title is Agapi Tree. Agapi is the Greek origin word, the definition is unconditional love,” said Taylor.

That’s also the energy he said he brings to his work.

Small Agapi Trees are priced at $95. Larger ones cost $195.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.