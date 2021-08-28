Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Central Notes: Tarasenko, Klingberg, Predators

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been an expectation of a trade involving Vladimir Tarasenko for several months now with both sides admitting that a change of scenery would be beneficial. However, between his $7.5MM AAV and his injury history, the interest hasn’t been strong and the veteran remains with the Blues. Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch suggests that at this point, St. Louis may be better off just holding onto the 29-year-old in the hopes that a good start to next season would boost his value around the league and remove some of the question marks surrounding his health. That would be an outcome that is better than moving him with retention and/or taking a minimal return just to grant Tarasenko his wish to play elsewhere even though there could be some awkward moments given how public his trade request is.

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
John Klingberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Islanders And Blues For Tarasenko.

One of the big offseason surprises was the confirmation that St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko had requested a trade out of St. Louis. It seemed to be building up for awhile with a combination of how his injuries were treated along with how he wasn't named captain and that made Tarasenko feel pushed out of town.
NHLchatsports.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: John Klingberg And The Contract Year

The waiting is the hardest part. Dallas Stars fans are jonesing not just for NHL action, but for news about whether John Klingberg will re-sign or move on. It’s a knotty problem. Klingberg is poised to enter a free-agent market in which elite NHL defenders are making stupid money. At the same time, he will be 30 when his next deal begins, which could make maximum term a very big ask from any team. What can we expect from a true superstar as he plays for the biggest payoff of his career?
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: John Klingberg and the Dallas Stars, Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins

MIke Heika of NHL.com: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg is entering the final year of his deal with carries a $4.25 million cap hit with a $6 million salary. The Stars and the 29-year old defenseman are trying to get an extension worked out but he may have priced himself out of Dallas. He could be looking for more money and term than the Stars are willing to go.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

What will the Blues do with Vladimir Tarasenko?

It has been a full three months since the news broke that Vladimir Tarasenko wanted out of St. Louis. He’s coming off his third shoulder surgery, turns 30 is December and has a cap hit of $7.5 million for the next two years. Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Is Vladimir Tarasenko Dream Dead?

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91): (David Berding-USA TODAY Sports) The New Jersey Devils were one of the offseason winners this season, signing defenseman Dougie Hamilton and winger Tomas Tatar, trading for defensemen Ryan Graves and Christian Jaros, and then drafting Luke Hughes in the 1st round of the NHL Draft. It was a huge offseason for Tom Fitzgerald. Now, the Devils look like at least borderline contenders to make the playoffs in 2022.
NHLYardbarker

New York Rangers may still be considering adding Vladimir Tarasenko

There are still plenty of questions with regards to the New York Rangers lineup for the 2021-22 season. When Pavel Buchnevich was traded for the Blues for Sammy Blais and a second round pick, a huge hole opened up on the first line. The Rangers are banking that Kaapo Kakko...
NHLNBC Sports

Tarasenko, Binnington, and defense: Blues still have some unanswered questions

Since winning the Stanley Cup back in 2019 the St. Louis Blues have taken a couple of steps backwards in the playoffs the past two years. They were upset by the Vancouver Canucks in the bubble in 2020, losing in six games to a team that was a heavy underdog. That was followed this past season by a somewhat disappointing regular season and a decisive four-game sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche where they were never really competitive.
NHLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sabres C Jack Eichel trade rumors involve two surprising suitors

The Jack Eichel saga is far from over. The Buffalo Sabres and the center are not seeing eye to eye, mainly because of the different views of each side on how to handle Eichel’s neck injury. Eichel also wants out of Buffalo, but a trade is not going to be an easy one to concoct for a number of reasons, including the injury and the size of the star’s contract.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Hayes’ Brother Tells Emotional Story of Late Boston Bruins Winger

It was an emotional day in Dorchester on Monday as an entire community poured out their memories and love for one of their favorite sons, former Boston Bruins winger Jimmy Hayes, and prepared to say goodbye to the 31-year-old NHL player after his sudden, tragic passing. Youth players from Dorchester...
NHLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sabres make intriguing move amid Jack Eichel drama

The Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel are still in a state of cold war. But while both parties await for a resolution as to how they would move forward with regards to the proper treatment for Eichel’s injury, the Sabres have made a splash elsewhere. According to The Athletic, the Sabres have inked Casey Mittelstadt to a new contract.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bergeron Leads; Bruins Weddings; Chara And Crosby?

The ‘Shut Up and Play’ crowd trolls Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. The Boston Bruins hope to be sounding the goal horn at TD Garden on October 16 but lately they’ve been ringing wedding bells. Could Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara end up...
NHLtheScore

Flames' Tkachuk: 'It's time for us to do something'

Calgary Flames irritant Matthew Tkachuk really wants to prove it this season. "I know you make your personal and your team legacy in playoffs," the 23-year-old winger said in an interview with NHL Network. "So that's what I'm hoping to do this year is make a very long run in the playoffs and do something special with our team. Because I would love to do that with that group of guys there."
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Morning Notes: Kotkaniemi, Tkachuk, Brown

The Carolina Hurricanes shot back at the Montreal Canadiens yesterday by submitting an offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, but even if they hadn’t there was some concern over the young center’s future in Montreal. Darren Dreger of TSN tweets that earlier this summer, some close to Kotkaniemi predicted that he had already played his last game with the Canadiens. The interesting part, however, is that now he has signed an offer sheet, Montreal can’t trade him for a year even if they decide to match it.
NHLmarkerzone.com

RFA WINGER BRADY TKACHUK REPORTEDLY DISAPPOINTED WITH NEGOTIATIONS IN OTTAWA

Rumblings out of Ottawa have some tension mounting between the Brady Tkachuk camp and the Sens, as the 21-year-old has not been happy with how negotiations have gone this summer. Per TSN1200's Shawn Simpson, sources have confirmed that Senators GM Pierre Dorion has not presented Tkachuk with a single suitable...
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators Puck Drop: 54 Days and Counting

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) after a win against the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports. Welcome to The Puck Drop, a weekly roundup of all things Nashville Predators. We look at news stories, social media posts, and everything else regarding YOUR NASHVILLE PREDATORS.
NHLYardbarker

Predators Prospect Tomasino Should Be in the Opening Night Lineup

The Nashville Predators are trending down after consistently making the playoffs as a juggernaut team for three years, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2018, and a second consecutive Central Division title in 2019. Most fans can’t decipher which direction management wants to take, whether it’s a full-scale rebuild or still competing for a playoff spot, but it’s evident that this isn’t the same team from those seasons. To help with that, a new vibe in the locker room appeared in the form of young and hungry players eager to get their shot at a full-time roster spot, and the prospect pool has slowly become one of the best in the league.

Comments / 0

Community Policy