Just a few days after launching Donda, Kanye West’s lyrics may be shedding even more light on his marriage to Kim Kardashian. In the song Hurricane, the Grammy winner apparently alludes to being unfaithful after Kim welcomed the couple’s first two children: North (8) and Saint (5). In the four minute song, Kanye raps: “Here I go acting too rich, here I go with a new girl / And I know what the truth is, I keep playing after two children / It’s a lot to digest when your life is always on the go” .